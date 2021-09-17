CARDINALS 6, NATURALS 2

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals trailed 5-0 after five innings and went on to lose Thursday night to the Springfield Cardinals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, then added two runs in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. They extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning.

Northwest Arkansas' two runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning on Vinnie Pasquantino's two-run home run, his 11th of the season, that pulled the Naturals within 5-2.

Clay Dungan went 2 for 4 to lead the Naturals and was the home team's only hitter with more than one hit.

Yefri Del Rosario (2-4) took the loss. Del Rosario went 31/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits while striking out 4 and walking 4.

Nick Dunn went 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored to lead Springfield. Chandler Redmond and Luken Baker each homered for the Cardinals, who outhit the Naturals 6-2.

Dalton Roach (7-10) allowed 2 runs on 5 hits in 52/3 innings to earn the victory for the Cardinals. He struck out one and walked two.