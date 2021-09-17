Marriage Licenses

Francisco Lopez Ramos, 38, and Aide Mota Hernandez, 35, both of Little Rock.

Michael Oelsner, 45, and Racher Ferrier, 39, both of Little Rock.

Kenny Schichtl, 28, and Maranda Howard, 27, both of Sherwood.

Carl McClellan, 83, and Joyce McClellan, 84, both of Little Rock.

Pamela Butler, 37, and Franklin Mullins, 47, both of Little Rock.

Kole Winfrey, 25, and Samantha Frizzell, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Rickey Stewart, 49, and Kimbra Matthews, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Terry Libby, 31, and Sara Nesbit, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Lakesha Lemon, 35, and Robert Lee, 40, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Porter, 30, and Carley Christopherson, 30, both of Little Rock.

Esteban Vargas, 23, and Denise Quiroz, 22, both of Little Rock.

Laqrechia Simms, 31, and Lenette Sanders, 31, both of Gretna, La.

Divorces

FILED

21-3056 Dwight Rogers v. Debra Rogers.

21-3057 James Woodard v. Andrea Woodard.

21-3066 Frankie Chatwood v. Phillenthia Chatwood.

21-3069 Rebekah Horton v. Danny Horton.

21-3072 Patricia Cherry v. Dwayne Cherry.

GRANTED

20-805 David Veasey v. Linda Veasey.

20-3688 Katherine Spencer v. Reggie Spencer.

21-489 Deranda Pritchard v. Ernest Pritchard.

21-1796 Claire Caldwell v. John Caldwell, Jr.

21-2339 Melissa Stapleton, Sr, v. Greg Brown.

21-2392 Clarice Bland v. Joe Bland.