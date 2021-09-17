EDITORIAL: Get off our lawn

Back in the day, when funny action movies were funny action movies, we watched with glee as a 90-foot marshmallow man stomped around New York City as the boys busted the ghosts. Now that was fun stuff. ("Ray's gone bye-bye, Egon. What have you got?" Answer: "I'm sorry, Venkman. I'm terrified beyond the capacity for rational thought.")

The other day the kids took us to a modern movie, in an actual theater, and we watched a 90-foot starfish monster stomp around for the better part of an hour. While the "good guys," who were actually very bad, tried to save the planet from the really, really bad guys, or something. But all that took place around the plot-stopper of the giant starfish.

On the whole, we'd take the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.