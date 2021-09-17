'Filmland 2021' showcases new, veteran filmmakers

Five features, 12 shorts, and seven student shorts from 23 new and veteran Arkansas filmmakers will screen as part of the Arkansas Cinema Society's "Filmland 2021," a hybrid event with the drive-in "Filmland in the Park," Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at Little Rock's MacArthur Park on East Ninth Street.

Food trucks will be available each night.

The festival also introduces workshops for filmmakers all ages led by Jeff Nichols, Graham Gordy, Christina McLarty Arquette and Mario Troncoso.

Feature films on the lineup:

• "Rap Squad" directed by Nathan Willis

• "88.3 FM & The Voice of the People" directed by John Tarpley

• "Beautiful People" directed by Shane White

• "A Place Called Home" directed by Kiel Thorlton

• "The Lights Are Closed and My Eyes Are Dark" directed by Noah Woods

The shorts:

• "I Have No Desire to Suffer, in Reality, or in Retrospect" directed by Ebony Meyers

• "A Violent Storm" directed by Timothy Barnett

• "Shattered Dreams" directed by Thomas James Deeter

• "Blood on the Risers" directed by Caleb Fanning

• "Cortland" directed by Emma Thatcher

• "Boss Babes" directed by Corey Clifford & Ryan Lagod

• "Ms. Blue" directed by Mary McDade Casteel

• "The Wolf" directed by Timothy Barnett

• "Harvey & Sunshine" directed by Damon McKinnis, Madeleine Noel Murden, Madison De La Garza

• "Nighthawks" directed by Nolan Dean

• "Patient Justice" directed by Lesa Wolfe Crowell

• "Digital Peruggias" directed by Keith Andrew Hudson

Student shorts:

• "Once Forgotten" directed by Obed Lamey

• "GALENA" directed by Tanner Manasco

• "Father" directed by Sophie Barnes

• "Salas De Piel" directed by David C. Cruz

• "Jelly" directed by Jack Barr

• "Baking" directed by Daniel Beltram

• "One of These Days" directed by Clayton Henderson

Short film audience award winners will screen before the films Saturday and Sunday evening on a 40-foot drive-in screen and the Audience Award-winning feature will screen in 2022 as part of the society's Homegrown Film Series.

Streaming and voting runs Sept. 24-29. For details and ticket information, visit filmland.org or arkansascinemasociety.org.