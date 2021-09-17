Former Bentonville daycare worker gets probation for sexually assaulting child

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man avoided a jury trial and was placed on 10 years of state supervised probation after admitting to sexually assaulting a child at a daycare.

Nathan Jack Clemons, 27, pleaded guilty to sexual assault under a plea agreement Kimberly Weber, his attorney, reached with Sarah Phillips, deputy prosecutor. Phillips was charged with sexually assaulting three children, but the charges related to two of the children were dismissed in exchange for Clemons' guilty plea.

Clemons' jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

He was arrested the first time in June 2018 for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy at Mary's Little Lamb Preschool in Bentonville. A 7-year-old boy told his parents that Clemons gave him a massage during "movie time" and touched him inappropriately, according to court documents.

The investigation led to police arresting Clemons for sexually assaulting two other children at the daycare, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Clemons worked in 2015 for a boys ranch in Jasper County, Mo., according to the affidavit. He was accused of touching children's legs and feet, and talking about self-gratification, sex and his history of being abused as a child, according to the affidavit.

Clemons also worked for a school district in Galena, Kan., where he was accused of taking a photograph of a child and sending it to a friend with a lewd comment about the child, according to the affidavit.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office investigated Clemons in 2012 and 2013 for having inappropriate online conversations with minors including a 13-year-old, according to the affidavit.

Phillips told Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren the victim's family understands the plea agreement and appreciates it. Karren accepted the plea agreement and Clemons' guilty plea.

Clemons, in addition to probation, will be required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program. He also was ordered not to have contact with the three children involved at the daycare and not to have unsupervised contact with any minors.