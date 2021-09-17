Former Lonoke County deputy faces manslaughter charge in shooting of Arkansas teen Hunter Brittain

RUSSELLVILLE — Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Davis has been charged with felony manslaughter in the June 23 shooting that killed 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during an early morning traffic stop, Fifth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Phillips said during a news conference Friday at the Pope County Courthouse.

Phillips' decision was met with clapping and cheers of “thank you, Jesus” by family and friends during the news conference. Phillips was named special prosecutor for the case July 12 and was passed the Arkansas State Police investigative file July 15.

Davis, who faces three to 10 years for the charge, will have a bond hearing Monday, Phillips said.

Phillips said Friday that Davis fired one round during the shooting.

Brittain was test-driving a vehicle about 3 a.m. June 23 on Arkansas 89 south of Cabot when he was pulled over by police, attorneys for the teen’s family have said. The family said Brittain exited his truck to place a blue plastic bottle of antifreeze behind a wheel because the vehicle wouldn’t shift into park. Relatives have said the teen was up late that night working on the vehicle’s transmission.

Davis was fired soon after the shooting. He has retained Little Rock attorney Robert Newcomb, who is known for representing police officers terminated from positions.

Newcomb has said Brittain was pulled over because his vehicle was smoking heavily and the engine was knocking. He said the teen jumped out of the backward moving vehicle and reached into the back of the truck while ignoring oral commands from Davis.

The family said previously that Brittain was shot three times; Newcomb has maintained that the 17-year-old was shot once. The family also has said a witness in the case didn’t hear oral commands from Davis.

Brittain’s family has retained national civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob after the case received widespread attention.

Crump and Jacob also represented the family of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who died last year while in police custody in Minneapolis and whose death helped spark a wave of protests across the nation focused on police brutality and racism. Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in Floyd’s death.

Sheriff John Staley fired Davis days after the shooting for breaking department policy by not turning on his body camera before encountering a member of the public. The sheriff said at that time there is no video of the shooting, only the aftermath.

Brittain’s death has led family members and others to call for a state law that would require all body cameras to be active when law enforcement interact with the public. Kwami Abdul-Bey, political action chairman for the Jacksonville NAACP, voiced support for “Hunter’s Law” at a rally July 6 after Brittain’s funeral. He said the organization intends to help write and get a bill proposed in the next legislative session.

The family’s attorneys have said they plan to file a civil suit in the case.

Davis was hired as a deputy by the Lonoke County sheriff’s office in 2013 after working for a transport supervisor for the jail for about a year, according to his application acquired by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request. He was promoted to a sergeant in January of last year.

Following his firing, Davis requested a grievance hearing from Lonoke County. The county has yet to announce whether it will grant the hearing.

It’s rare for law enforcement officers to be charged in use of deadly force cases in Arkansas.

Joshua Hastings, a Little Rock officer who shot 15-year-old Bobby Moore in August 2012, was charged and tried twice for manslaughter. Prosecutors dropped the charge in 2014 after both trials ended with jurors unable to reach verdicts.

In April 2017, nearly five years after her son was killed, a jury in the federal trial awarded Sylvia Perkins $415,000 in damages, saying Hastings violated Moore’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from excessive force when he fired two bullets into a car Moore was driving. Later, Hastings was ordered to pay an additional $382,585 in attorneys fees and costs to Perkins. Hastings filed for bankruptcy in March 2018.

In late 2010, former Bella Vista officer Coleman Brackney pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, in the fatal shooting of 41-year-old James Ahern after a high-speed chase that January. Brackney was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $1,000. He was originally charged with felony manslaughter, which is punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Officials repeatedly denied requests from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to release body camera footage from the Brittain shooting, citing it as part of an ongoing investigation.

Arkansas State Police and Lonoke County Prosecutor Chuck Graham initially denied oral requests for the body camera footage in the days after the shooting. Police denied a formal Freedom of Information Act request for the footage July 14, and special prosecutor Phillips denied a July 14 formal request on July 19.

An email from state police also stated that Graham, who had recused, had opposed the release of the footage at that time.

Graham, who officially recused himself from the case July 8, denied the newspaper’s Freedom of Information request July 15. He stated the investigation file, which originally was delivered to him, had been passed to the Arkansas Prosecutor Coordinating Office.