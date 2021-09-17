FYI: Film about fungi, native herbs and more at Crystal Bridges

Today

Nature Weekend -- Edible Gardens, through Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gathering of the Groups -- With National Book Award winner Nate Powell, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art By The Glass -- Floral Cookie Decorating, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening -- "Fantastic Fungi," 7:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

_

Saturday

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market -- 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 7313 Terry St. in Fort Smith. Free admission. 452-4554 or email market@chaffeecrossing.com

Manit Day Celebration -- Celebrating the Marshallese culture through art, food, and performances, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Native Herbs, 10 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Herbal Tea Blends, 1 p.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

_

Sept. 19 (Sunday)

Garden Party -- With artmaking, nature activities, refreshments by Eleven and local food trucks, live music on the trails, and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com