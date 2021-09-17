Home Movies

"Tethered" (not rated, 1 hour, 27 minutes, On Demand) No one understands what happened to Detective Samantha Morris (Caroline Harris, "American Gigolo") and her partner out in the forest, not even her. In this sci-fi mystery, Sam searches for a murderer, a missing partner and her own sanity. The puzzle consumes her and if she is to take back her life, she must redefine her own reality. That means she'll have to suffer even greater consequences. With Joshua Kwak, Connor Keene; written and directed by Gregg Furuoka.

"Wild Indian" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand) Decades after covering up his classmate's murder, Makwa (Michael Greyeyes) has moved on from his reservation and fractured past. When a man who shares his violent secret seeks vengeance, Makwa goes to great lengths to protect his new life with his wife (Kate Bosworth) and boss (Jesse Eisenberg) from the demons of his past. With Lisa Cromarty, Chaske Spencer; written and directed by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.

"Mr. Soul!" (not rated, 1 hour, 44 minutes, HBO Max) Black artists, singers, poets, dancers, leaders and musicians including Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Michael Jackson, Maya Angelou, Nikki Giovanni, James Baldwin, B.B. King, Harry Belafonte, Diahann Carroll, Muhammad Ali, and a then 16-year-old Arsenio Hall in this documentary focusing on Ellis Haizlip, host of "Soul!", the first national Black variety show that aired from 1968-1973 on PBS. Directed by Melissa Haizlip and Sam Pollard.

"Vacation Friends" (R, 1 hour, 43 minutes, Hulu) An unfunny cultural comedy, riddled with cliches and raunch, concerns Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji) who, while on vacation at a resort in Mexico, abandon their modest ways and cut loose in the company of hard-partying Ron and Kyla (John Cena, Meredith Hagner), which comes back to haunt them when the rowdy pair show up at their wedding, bringing the past with them. With Lynn Whitfield, Robert Wisdom; co-written and directed by Clay Tarver.

"What She Said" (not rated, 1 hour, 39 minutes, on digital platforms). A feminist-focused dark comedy (with an almost entirely female crew) that deals with Sam (Jenny Lester, who wrote the screenplay) who, in order to concentrate on her doctoral dissertation and dismayed by trial postponements, decides to drop charges against her rapist, much to the dismay of her friends and relatives, who decide to intervene -- on Thanksgiving, in the family's remote cabin in the Virginia woods. With Juliana Jurenas, Britt Michael Gordon; directed by Amy Northup.

"Fish & Men" (not rated, 1 hour, 25 minutes, VOD and DVD). Subtitled "The High Cost of Cheap Fish," this well-researched, respectful documentary reveals how fishing communities (such as the one in Gloucester, Mass.) struggle to stay in business amid declining fish populations, increasing federal regulations, and the power of larger corporations and public health, and offers a resolution as pioneering chefs and fishermen lead a movement to reconnect consumers back to local seafood. Co-directed and co-written by Adam R. Jones and Darby Duffin.