• Jared Polis of Colorado, the first openly gay man to be elected a U.S. governor, married his longtime partner and first gentleman, Marlon Reis, a writer and animal-welfare advocate, in a traditional Jewish ceremony attended by family and friends in Boulder.

• Tommy Thompson, 79, the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history and currently interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, underwent surgery, saying that after "a little water skiing accident over the weekend ... have to have my bicep reattached to the tendon."

• Jewell Jones, a Michigan lawmaker ordered to jail in a drunken driving case, hit a "new low," the House speaker said, as he now stands accused of taping a handcuff key to his foot.

• Dennis Hastert, 79, former U.S. House speaker, and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse reached a tentative out-of-court settlement over Hastert's refusal to pay the man $1.8 million, the outstanding balance in hush money that the Illinois Republican agreed to pay the man in 2010.

• Scott Small, police chief inspector in Philadelphia, said "people just come here for a good steak sandwich," but "every once in a while, you get a fight that escalates into violence," when a 28-year-old man was killed by being beaten with a trash-can lid and pummeled in a brawl outside Pat's King of Steaks.

• Jimmy Hoffmeyer, the father of a 7-year-old Michigan girl whose hair was cut at school without her parents' permission, has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit against the school district, a librarian and a teacher's assistant.

• Chris Richie, principal of Lassiter High near Atlanta, wrote to parents that he is "both angered and saddened," and "we condemn it," after a swastika and "Heil Hitler" were found scrawled on a bathroom door.

• Stefan He Qin, 24, an Australian man who pleaded guilty to securities fraud for stealing $54.7 million from investors in his Virgil Sigma cryptocurrency fund, was sentenced to 7½ years by a U.S. district judge in Manhattan who decried the "brazen and wide-ranging scheme" and questioned the sincerity of his apology.

• Virginia Oliver, 101, says "I've done it all my life, so I might as well keep doing it" as she's celebrated as the oldest lobster fisher in Maine, having started at age 8 and still faithfully tending to her traps from her boat, the Virginia, along with her son Max, who's 78.