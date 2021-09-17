International Festival Brings Music, Dance, Awareness To Garden

FAQ
International Festival
WHAT -- A family-friendly event to bring together the cultures found in Northwest Arkansas
WHEN -- 2-6 p.m. Sunday
WHERE -- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville
COST -- Free
INFO -- 750-2620, bgozarks.org
FYI -- Guests will be required to wear face masks at the garden entrance, inside the building and Butterfly House and when social distancing is not possible. Free covid-19 vaccines will also be available at the event.
Guests are encouraged to spend some time exploring other activities around the garden during Sunday’s International Festival. “The garden supports diversity and inclusion,” says spokeswoman Liz Atwell, “and this festival is a wonderful opportunity to experience a wide variety of cultures in one place.” Picnics, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. (Courtesy Photo/BGO)