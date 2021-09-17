Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest After 9/11 iPad Core Values Weather Coronavirus The Article Story ideas Obits Puzzles Archive Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

International Festival Brings Music, Dance, Awareness To Garden

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:01 a.m.
International traditions come together at the 2019 International Festival at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Canceled by covid concerns in 2020, the festival returns Sunday with music and dance on the Great Lawn hosted by Al “Papa Rap” Lopez. (Courtesy Photo/BGO)

FAQ

International Festival

WHAT -- A family-friendly event to bring together the cultures found in Northwest Arkansas

WHEN -- 2-6 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville

COST -- Free

INFO -- 750-2620, bgozarks.org

FYI -- Guests will be required to wear face masks at the garden entrance, inside the building and Butterfly House and when social distancing is not possible. Free covid-19 vaccines will also be available at the event.

Guests are encouraged to spend some time exploring other activities around the garden during Sunday’s International Festival. “The garden supports diversity and inclusion,” says spokeswoman Liz Atwell, “and this festival is a wonderful opportunity to experience a wide variety of cultures in one place.” Picnics, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. (Courtesy Photo/BGO)
Guests are encouraged to spend some time exploring other activities around the garden during Sunday’s International Festival. “The garden supports diversity and inclusion,” says spokeswoman Liz Atwell, “and this festival is a wonderful opportunity to experience a wide variety of cultures in one place.” Picnics, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. (Courtesy Photo/BGO)

Print Headline: International Festival Brings Music, Dance, Awareness To Garden

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT