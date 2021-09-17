International Festival Brings Music, Dance, Awareness To Garden

FAQ

International Festival

WHAT -- A family-friendly event to bring together the cultures found in Northwest Arkansas

WHEN -- 2-6 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville

COST -- Free

INFO -- 750-2620, bgozarks.org

FYI -- Guests will be required to wear face masks at the garden entrance, inside the building and Butterfly House and when social distancing is not possible. Free covid-19 vaccines will also be available at the event.