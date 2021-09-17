Little Rock man charged with capital murder in Wednesday shooting of a mother and 8-year-old son

A Little Rock man has been charged with two counts of capital murder Thursday in the shooting and killing of a 32-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son, according to police records.

Shunterris Salter and Jamichael Petty, both of Little Rock, were found shot to death about 3:30 p.m Wednesday by Little Rock Police officers who responded to the 1800 block of Nichols Road for a shooting in progress, a news release and records show.

Their bodies were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies.

Malcolm Ester, 24, was identified as a suspect during the investigation, documents show. Jail logs show he gave a statement Thursday about the murder after he was read his Miranda rights. As of Thursday night, he remained in Pulaski County jail without bail.

Family of Salter and Petty asked for more time to grieve when contacted by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The larger Little Rock community also was grieving Thursday with the family.

"The Little Rock School District is saddened to learn of the recent tragic death of 8-year-old Jamichael Petty, a beloved student at LRSD," a release from the district states.

The district plans to have counselors on staff today for students to talk with and share feelings, according to the release.

"It is never easy to process death," the release says. "Especially, when it involves someone as young and promising as Jamichael. LRSD mourns his loss and extends deepest sympathy to his family, friends, classmates and teachers."

Walmart on Cantrell Road, where Salter was an employee, posted her picture and a message on Facebook, "You were one in a million. ... [You] will be missed by all of us here at your store."

Shoppers at the store stopped and viewed memorials set up at both entrances of the store late Thursday night. Flowers, candles and a monster truck were displayed on the table along with pictures of Salter and Petty.

A sign read, "In loving remembrance of Terry and JT."

Strangers to the two victims, obviously moved by the deaths, stopped to write condolences to the family.