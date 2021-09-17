LIVE! in NWA: Young Americans in Eureka, plus live music all over NWA

The Young Americans are the traveling troupe of the Young Americans Performing Arts College and perform several nights a week at Center Stage, 132 Huntsville Road in Eureka Springs, during a special five-month residency. The show is titled "A Place Called Home" and tickets are available for show only, and for dinner + the show. $25-$55. 1-800-6-EUREKA; eurekaspringschamber.com/young-americans.

ELSEWHERE

• Simply Seger performs, with guest Eagles tribute band City Girls, at 7 p.m. today at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. $15-$25. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

• Performance-based music education outfit School of Rock will host a grand opening celebration -- with live music, giveaways, and a ceremonial guitar smashing -- for its new Bentonville location from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Bentonville Brewing Co., 901 S.W. 14th St. 936-8838; locations.schoolofrock.com/bentonville.

• Eureka Strings perform with Chucky Waggs at 5 p.m. today for the Summer Music Series in Basin Park, 4 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

• Robert Earl Keen performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. $39-$89. 253-7788; theaud.org.

• Full House ($8) performs at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; Juice Jam with The Juice will be hosted at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and The Mountain Goats ($20) perform at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• David Ramirez ($18-$20) performs with guest Danny Golden at 7 p.m. today; and Joyous Wolf ($10) performs with Of Limbo at 6 p.m. Saturday at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. $25-$30. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

