Maine Girl's Trip

Maine was the last of the 50 U.S. states for me to visit,

and after visiting, I can’t believe I waited this long. It was a beautiful state and we had an amazing adventure. I am already planning a group tour next summer!



It was the first time I had flown in 18 months—a record lull for me. It felt good to be back in the air again, and the travel gods were smiling on us—all the flights were either on time or early. The planes looked newer too. Everyone wore their masks, were courteous to each other, and it was a great experience.



It was a fairly quick, albeit early trip. We left at 6:50 a.m. and arrived in Portland at 1 p.m. (Eastern time). We got our car and lucked out on a brand new, fully loaded Ford Explorer.

It had so many bells and whistles, but without a manual, we didn’t know what everything was. Cindy and I met up with Paula at the car rental place, and we took a quick scenic tour of downtown Portland before heading back to the airport to pick up Karen. Then it was a quick 30-minute trip to our house in Old Orchard Beach. The house was nice and 100 feet from the beach, but a train runs through Orchard Beach with regularity (at night and early morning) and it was close to the house. We noticed it much more the first two days, but cannot imagine the houses and hotels that were right next to it. We checked in, dropped off our luggage and headed out to our first (snow bird hour) dinner (we hadn’t eaten all day)–of course, lobster roll for me.

We ate outside and enjoyed the weather. We made it back in time to do a walk on the beach

before heading indoors and an early bed time.

Saturday morning, we were up and out by 9. I was the first person up, so I made a solo walk on the beach. Our first stop was breakfast at a local diner. Two of us had lobster eggs benedict, and they were superb. I actually ate lobster every meal out except one, and I had haddock then. We went as far north as we were going this trip, and went to Boothbay and the Coastal Botanical Garden.

We spent most of the afternoon there. We left and drove through the downtown area,

parking briefly and walking around looking at the sites. Then we headed south for a stop in Freeport and the home of L.L. Bean.

We ate dinner at A Taste of Maine on our way. It was average food. L.L. Bean is open 24/7, 365 days a year! I cannot imagine why. We made it after dark and almost had the place to ourselves. We wandered through several of the stores. Some made some small purchases before we headed back to our house. We left at 9 a.m. and returned a bit after 9:30 that night.



We took a more leisurely pace Sunday morning, and we all walked the beach, ate a light breakfast in our house and left for a day in Portland. We found a parking spot close to downtown and did some shopping before heading to lunch on the pier.

Luke’s restaurant was outstanding, and they try to source as many of their ingredients as possible.

I had another excellent lobster roll. After a delicious lunch, we took a boat ride

to look at some of the islands,

lighthouses, and learn some history of Maine. We saw an osprey, a bald eagle at its nest,

and harbor seals. It was delightful, and we had an excellent tour guide. We drove to visit one of the lighthouses by land,

and walked around exploring. We then drove home and had a light (lobster stew for me) dinner.



On Monday, we went south.

We drove to Ogunquit, and walked the Marginal Way. The 1 1/4-mile-long paved foot path meanders along the Atlantic coastline with some spectacular scenery.

We ended in the quaint downtown where did a little shopping, had some iced tea or lemonade before walking the more direct street route back to our car. From there it was on to York, Maine and Stonewall Kitchen,

a specialty food store which is celebrating their 30th year.

This is the flagship store, but their goods are now shipped out nationwide. From there it was on to our last lobster meal—lunch at the Lobster Cove, with another outstanding lobster roll, surrounded by beautiful vistas. Our last lighthouse was Nubble

on Cape Nebbick.

From there it was a driving tour to Kennebunkport, and the Bush compound,

before heading for home. Our last night was our earliest, but we had to pack, do our first annual book academy awards via zoom with Helen. Pizza and wine topped off the night.



I took Karen to the airport at 5:45 a.m., then the rest of us walked the beach, cleaned up the house, packed up and drove into Portland for lunch before heading to the airport.



We put almost 400 miles on the car in the 5 days we were there, and walked 4-6 miles each day. We had fantastic weather

and amazing food.

We packed a lot into a small amount of time, but reconnecting with each other made it even more special.

We all went to high school and college together, and while only two of us live close to each other now, we have managed to keep the friendship going for almost 50 years! Friends are an important part of life.