• Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split "Jeopardy!" hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday as this week the episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as the show's executive producer, was initially tapped as Alex Trebek's successor but left after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced. Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes will air through Nov. 5. After that, Sony says, Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties based on their schedules through the end of the year. No on-air auditions of other potential hosts were announced. Jennings, the record-holder for longest "Jeopardy!" winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host "Jeopardy!" prime time and spin-off series, including a new college championship. The beloved host Trebek died of cancer in November.

• Prince Philip's will should remain secret to protect the dignity of his widow, Queen Elizabeth II, a British judge ruled Thursday. Philip died in April at age 99 after more than seven decades of marriage to the queen. Wills are usually public documents in Britain, but for almost a century it has been customary for the wills of senior royals to be sealed on the order of the High Court. Judge Andrew McFarlane said Philip's will should be sealed for 90 years. After that, it can be be opened in private and consideration given to whether it should be published. "I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills," McFarlane said in a written judgment. "There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family." The judge stressed that he had not seen or been told of the will's contents. McFarlane said that as president of the High Court's family division, he is custodian of a safe that holds 30 envelopes, each containing the sealed will of a deceased royal. The judge said that while there might be "public curiosity" about royal wills, "there is no true public interest in the public knowing this wholly private information."

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Ken Jennings, a cast member in the ABC television series "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," poses at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)