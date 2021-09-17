Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• John Link, 59, of 513 E. San Antonio St. in Alto, Texas, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, delivery of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Link was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

• Willie Jones, 44, of 1517 N. Lonesome Dove Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with battery and possession of firearm by certain person. Jones was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Dison Kalio, 66, of 902 N. Kansas St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Kalio was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Crystal Webb, 48, of 8030 S. Tillys Hill Road in Decatur was arrested Wednesday in connection with three counts of battery. Webb was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Amber White, 47, of 19201 S. Skylight Mountain Road in Cane Hill was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. White was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Justin Gray, 36, of West Fork was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Gray was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.