100 years ago

Sept. 17, 1921

NEWPORT -- Secretary F.L. Whitman of the Chamber of Commerce has raised more than half of the $540 necessary to purchase telephone poles to erect a telephone line to Grubbs, probably the only incorporated town in the United States without telephone or telegraph connection. The line will be built by Mike Denton, who will also purchase and put in the exchange if Newport supplies poles.

50 years ago

Sept. 17, 1971

• Arkansas courts apparently have had to make little or no adjustment in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring the jailing of a defendant because he is too poor to pay a fine. The ruling, handed down March 2, sparked predictions that courts would have difficulty determining who really was indigent. However, the alternatives available to Arkansas judges and the traditions they have followed in implementing them, create a situation compatible with the March 2 ruling, several judges said.

25 years ago

Sept. 17, 1996

• Fort Smith has a second carrier interested in providing nonstop air service to and from St. Louis. The marketing director of Trans World Express met last week with Fort Smith officials to discuss the service. "I think it's probably fair to say we've had some preliminary discussions," said William R. Mishk of Trans States Airlines, whose Trans World Express turboprops fly passengers from 31 cities, including Fayetteville, into TWA's major hub at Lambert St. Louis International Airport. "We talked about the service and what some of the opportunities would be through Trans World Express and its TWA connection," Mishk said Monday.

10 years ago

Sept. 17, 2011

• Less than two weeks after two inmates escaped from the Pulaski County jail on his watch, a jail deputy was fired late Thursday afternoon after an internal review. In a letter to Pulaski County deputy Glen Wilcox, Sheriff Doc Holladay said Wilcox violated four sheriff's office standards -- including those for competency and honesty -- during the Sept. 2 escape of one man charged with rape and kidnapping and another facing aggravated assault charges. On Thursday, sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Carl Minden said Wilcox, who had worked for the county about nine months, was not placed on administrative leave and could not appeal his firing. Efforts to find a telephone number for Wilcox on Thursday were unsuccessful. The investigation into the escape determined that Frederick Young and Joe Patton had a 30-minute window between when Wilcox declared all the inmates in his jail unit locked down and when he notified his supervisor that two inmates were missing.