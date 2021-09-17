OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 1 BRYANT AT LONGVIEW (TEXAS)

WHEN 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Lobo Stadium, Longview, Texas

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Longview: John King

RECORDS Bryant 2-0; Longview 2-1

NOTEWORTHY Bryant, which has won 32 consecutive games, is coming off a bye after beating Marion 58-7 on Sept. 3. ... Longview generated a season-high 503 yards of offense in last week's 46-20 victory over Tyler (Texas) Legacy. ... Hornets running back Chris Gannaway recently received an offer from the University of Memphis. The junior is averaging 159 yards rushing per game. ... The Lobos lost their season opener to Ryan (Texas) Denton 40-7. ... The last time Longview faced a Class 7A team from Arkansas, it pulled away to beat North Little Rock 30-14 in 2012.

NO. 3 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT WEST MEMPHIS

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Blue Devil Stadium, West Memphis

COACHES North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur; West Memphis: Robert Hooks

RECORDS North Little Rock 2-0; West Memphis 1-1

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock has won back-to-back games against 7A-West teams Springdale Har-Ber (58-28) and Fayetteville (14-7) to begin the season. ... West Memphis, which lost 35-13 to Wynne in its previous game two weeks ago, dropped a 35-0 decision to North Little Rock last season. ... Charging Wildcats running back Torrance Moore is averaging 119 yards on the ground and has scored three touchdowns. ... West Memphis starts 6A-East play next week at Searcy, while North Little Rock goes to long-time rival Little Rock Central for its 7A-Central opener.

NO. 7 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Har-Ber Wildcat Stadium, Springdale

COACHES Fort Smith Northside: Mike Falleur; Springdale Har-Ber: Chris Wood

RECORDS Fort Smith Northside 2-0; Springdale Har-Ber 0-2

NOTEWORTHY Har-Ber ended Northside's 2020 season with a 49-28 victory in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs a year ago. ... Northside running back Ty Massey and Sundquist Church have run for a combined 548 yards and four touchdowns on the year. ... The Wildcats have lost five of their last six game dating back to last season. Their lone victory during that stretch was against Northside. ... Har-Ber quarterback Luke Buchanan is 38-of-67 passing for 584 yards and 6 touchdowns. ... The Grizzlies have won their first two games in a season for the second year in a row.

HOT SPRINGS AT NO. 8 LAKE HAMILTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

COACHES Hot Springs: Darrell Burnett; Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran

RECORDS Hot Springs 1-1; Lake Hamilton 2-0

NOTEWORTHY The past five meetings have gone to Lake Hamilton and six of the last seven overall. The Wolves won 38-38 last year. The last time Hot Springs won a game in the series was in 2015 when it took an 18-14 victory on the road. ... Tevin Hughes ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Lake Hamilton's 35-12 win at Malvern last week. ... Hot Springs quarterback Isaac Shelor had 207 yards of offense and accounted for three touchdowns to help the Trojans shut out Mena 35-0 in their previous game. Running back Akeem Dorsey also had 136 yards rushing.

NO. 10 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT CENTER HILL (MISS.)

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Mustang Stadium, Olive Branch, Miss.

COACHES Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu; Center Hill: Alan Peacock

RECORDS Little Rock Christian 3-0; Center Hill 1-2

NOTEWORTHY The game will be the fourth nonconference matchup of the season for Little Rock Christian. ... Center Hill gave up 225 yards rushing last week in a 40-7 loss to Collierville (Tenn). Linebacker Alan Peacock did record 11 tackles, including four for losses, and an interception. ... Jayvean Dyer-Jones ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors' 42-27 victory over Magnolia. He currently ranks second in the state in rushing with 479 yards. ... Little Rock Christian plays its next two games at home, starting with Maumelle on Sept. 24.

NOTE No. 2 Cabot, No. 4 Conway, No. 5 Bentonville, No. 6 Pulaski Academy and No. 9 Greenwood are off.