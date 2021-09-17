Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Sept. 17

• PINE BLUFF DISTRICT NO. 1 CHURCHES OF GOD IN CHRIST invites the community to join the Women's Institute sessions "You, Me, We: Reimaging in 2021." The next virtual event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The presenter will be Diann Williams and the topic is "Marriage Dynamics: Joy, Meaning, and Purpose," according to a news release. The sign-in via Zoom begins at 10:15 a.m. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476242465 with meeting ID: 864 7624 2465. The call in numbers are 1-301-715-8592 and 1-312-626-6799.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Monday from 1-4:30 or until the 250 food boxes run out, according to a news release. Only one box will per household will be given on a first come, first served basis. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) Drive-thru settings have ended and food will now be given away inside the church. Seven people at a time will be allowed inside. Masks are required to enter the building for a food box. Details: House of Bread apostle/pastor, Saint Mary Harris, (870) 872-2196.

• PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES, 1117 N. Palm St.,invites the community to a Park and Praise Service for the 35th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, William and Tonya Shaw. The event will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 26. This service will also be streaming on Facebook Live at Pleasant View Ministries. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. Those who attend are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

• OZARK MISSION PROJECT (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have Southeast Arkansas connections. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.