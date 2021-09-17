Plans to renovate Bud Walton Arena moving forward, Yurachek says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Proposals are moving forward for a possible renovation of Walton Arena, said University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek during a university board of trustees meeting Thursday.

"We would like to bring that back to the board in November with the hopes of getting permission to proceed with hiring an architect," Yurachek said Thursday.

The university is doing a financial feasibility study that includes surveying season ticket holders and donors to the Razorback Foundation about premium seating, Yurachek said.

"I can tell you so far it's been favorable as far as the interest in club seats," Yurachek said.

The facility opened in 1993 and is home to the Razorbacks' men's and women's basketball teams.

Yurachek did not state an estimated cost for renovating the 19,368-seat arena.