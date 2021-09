In the first of four fall-ball editions of the WholeHog Baseball Podcast, Arkansas hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Nate Thompson shares his thoughts on the position players on this year's team, his hitting philosophies and the team's great run in recruiting.

This episode also includes thoughts from Matt Jones about the offseason news, including the 2022 schedule, the SEC's addition of Oklahoma and Texas, and much more.

