Police arrest suspect after man shot in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say they have arrested one suspect after a man was shot Thursday afternoon outside a home in the area of Leverett Avenue and Kelley Street.

Officers were called to the area after receiving several calls reporting a shooting just after 1:45 p.m., according to information from the Police Department. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said they received multiple tips and an investigation by patrol officers and detectives quickly led to the arrest of a suspect in a west Fayetteville neighborhood.

The investigation is continuing, police said, and no other information was immediately available.