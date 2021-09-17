Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest After 9/11 iPad Core Values Weather Coronavirus The Article Story ideas Obits Puzzles Archive Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest suspect after man shot in Fayetteville

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say they have arrested one suspect after a man was shot Thursday afternoon outside a home in the area of Leverett Avenue and Kelley Street.

Officers were called to the area after receiving several calls reporting a shooting just after 1:45 p.m., according to information from the Police Department. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said they received multiple tips and an investigation by patrol officers and detectives quickly led to the arrest of a suspect in a west Fayetteville neighborhood.

The investigation is continuing, police said, and no other information was immediately available.

Print Headline: Police arrest suspect after man shot in Fayetteville

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT