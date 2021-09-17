Prostate cancer month's focus

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington proclaimed September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Washington joined E. Scot Davis, chief executive officer of Arkansas Urology, and Chris Shenep, director of the Arkansas Urology Foundation and marketing, to present the proclamation at the 17th annual Kickoff to Men's Health event.

The event was held Tuesday at Arkansas Urology's Pine Bluff campus. During the kickoff, Arkansas Urology offered free screenings, according to a news release.

"Each year, approximately 2,000 Arkansans are diagnosed with prostate cancer, and more than 300 will die from the disease. As it has been developed, a course of treatment and ultimate prognosis improves the earlier a diagnosis is made. Screening and early detection of prostate cancer can greatly increase a man's chance of survival," according to the release.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, it's still important for men to be screened for prostate cancer.

"We are honored to have Mayor Washington proclaim September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in Pine Bluff," said Davis.

Arkansas Urology is still offering the free screenings during September.

"For any man that wasn't able to make it to our event, I hope you will make an appointment with Arkansas Urology in Pine Bluff. Now is the time to take control of your health and get screened," Davis said.

More information about free prostate screening events across the state is available at ArkansasUrology.com.