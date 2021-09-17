COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Yurachek: Arena plans moving forward

FAYETTEVILLE -- Proposals are moving forward for a possible renovation of Walton Arena, said University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek during a university board of trustees meeting Thursday.

"We would like to bring that back to the board in November with the hopes of getting permission to proceed with hiring an architect," Yurachek said Thursday.

The university is doing a financial feasibility study that includes surveying season ticket holders and donors to the Razorback Foundation about premium seating, Yurachek said.

"I can tell you so far it's been favorable as far as the interest in club seats," Yurachek said.

The facility opened in 1993 and is home to the Razorbacks' men's and women's basketball teams.

Yurachek did not state an estimated cost for renovating the 19,368-seat arena.

-- Jaime Adame

ASU men unveil nonconference schedule

The Arkansas State University men's team unveiled its nonconference schedule Thursday, which includes seven home games.

Following an exhibition game against Blue Mountain College on Nov. 2, the Red Wolves open the season against Harding University on Nov. 9. It's the second time in the past seven seasons that ASU has opened the season at home. From there, ASU hits the road for its first-ever meeting with Illinois on Nov. 12.

Arkansas State will also host the Eracism Invitational on Nov. 26-28 at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves face Morehead State on Nov. 26 and Missouri-Kansas City on Nov. 28. ASU then hosts the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 4 before a three-game road trip with games against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Mississippi Valley State and Texas Tech.

The nonconference schedule wraps up Dec. 19 with a home game against Air Force and Dec. 21 against Champion Christian. ASU opens Sun Belt Conference play on Dec. 30 with a home game against Georgia State.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas falls in straight sets

The University of Arkansas played its first match against a ranked opponent this season on Thursday but fell 26-24, 25-18, 25-11 to No. 18 Georgia Tech at the ACC/SEC Challenge in Raleigh, N.C.

Taylor Head and Maggie Cartwright had 11 digs each for the Razorbacks (8-2), while Head added 10 kills and Gracie Ryan had 25 of Arkansas' 30 assists. Mariana Brambilla had a match-high 19 digs for the Yellow Jackets, while Bianca Bertolino had 13 and Paola Pimentel added 11. Julia Bergmann had a match-high 14 kills and Matti McKissock added 28 assists.

Arkansas closes out the ACC/SEC Challenge with a match against host NC State at 6 p.m. Central today.

UALR sweeps Southern

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock served up a season-high 11 aces Thursday in a 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-9) victory over Southern in the Louisiana Tech Invitational at the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, La.

The Trojans (7-3) hit five of the 11 services aces in the first set and hit .474 for the match. Laura Jansen and Ailene Uetz had three aces each. UALR had 10 or more aces in the second consecutive match and it's the first time this season the Trojans did not allow an ace to their opponent.

Jansen had a team-high 14 kills, while Alyssa Nayar added 36 assists and Leigh Maher had 13 digs.

GOLF

ASU, UALR take weekly honors

University of Arkansas at Little Rock junior Magnus Lomholt and Arkansas State University junior Olivia Schmidt were named the Sun Belt Conference's Golfers of the Week on Thursday.

Lomholt finished third at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate last weekend, shooting an 8-under 208 total which included a career-low 4-under 68 in the second round. The third-place showing was the second top-10 finish of Lomholt's career and his fifth top-20 individual performance.

Schmidt finished in fifth place at the USA Intercollegiate with a program-record low total of 8-under 208. Her 6-under 66 in the second round is the second-lowest single round in program history. Arkansas State finished fourth in the team standings with a 3-over 867 total, which is the best in program history.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services