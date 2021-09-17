Texas-sized test awaiting Bryant

The last time top-ranked Bryant lost a game, its starting senior quarterback Carson Burnett was still in junior high school, and the Hornets' basketball team was less than a month away from beginning a historic run that would land them in a state final for the first time since 1981.

Those two accounts could be null and void by night's end after the Hornets confront what's expected to be one of the toughest obstacles they've had in almost three years.

Bryant (2-0) will put its 32-game winning streak on the line when it travels to play Longview (Texas) (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Central inside Lobo Stadium.

"They'll be one of the best football teams we'll play this year for sure," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "Somebody told me the other day that [Longview Coach John King] has won 184 games since he's been there. No matter what you've done, you're doing a pretty good job if you've won 184 games. They've got a lot of tradition there, and they're always good.

"This year is no exception. They bring it every single play, and we've got to be ready to match that."

The Hornets have matched and, in most cases, obliterated everything teams have thrown at them during their impressive run. Bryant, which hasn't lost since Oct. 28, 2018 -- a 34-28 setback to North Little Rock -- has won 23 of its last 28 games by at least 27 points. In the two games they've played this year against Benton and Marion, the Hornets have given up just 10 points while averaging 50.

Bryant had an open date last week, and James said his team used that time to get better.

"We worked last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and we just went back to fundamentals," he explained. "Just working on the little things that we felt like we weren't accomplishing and doing right in the ballgames. Went back to tackling, blocking, throwing and catching, just did everything it took for these guys to be good football players.

"We got the young kids a lot of reps, too. It was a pretty physical week as well, and we think it was beneficial to us."

James will see just how much his team progressed during that bye week against a stout Longview team that's less than three years removed from winning a Division II state title in Texas.

The Lobos' lone defeat this year was a 40-7 loss Ryan Denton (Texas), the state's top-ranked team in Class 5A Division I. Since then, Longview has beaten both Marshall (Texas) and Tyler (Texas) Legacy easily by a combined 60-20.

"They got beat by Denton Ryan who's the No. 1 in Texas so they didn't lose to anybody shabby," James said. "They're a very physical team that's extremely athletic. They're rebuilding a little bit on the defensive side of the ball, but offensively, they've got a lot of guys back from last year's team. So we're going to have our hands full."

Quarterback Joshua Thomas, a dual-threat senior, had 226 yards of offense and three touchdowns in Longview's victory over Tyler Legacy last week. The Lobos also have a five-star wide receiver in Jalen Hale, a 6-2, 175-pound junior, who has scholarship offers from at least 34 NCAA Division I schools including the University of Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Auburn.

James knows his Hornets will have to be at their best if they're going to extend their win streak. Bryant was dominant in its first two games of the year, but it's dealing with somewhat of a different animal in Longview.

"We've got to play great on defense," he said. "Offensively, they're going to do what they do, and we've got to be spot on. We've got to be where we're supposed to be and do what we're supposed to do. Don't give up big plays and don't allow them to gain momentum.

"When you're playing three or four hours away from home, you can't let the game get away from you. You've got to go out and execute, do the things it takes to be successful. Keep yourself in the game and give yourself a chance to win it at the end."