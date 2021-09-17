Tillman entering race for assessor

Gloria Tillman, chief deputy assessor, is running for Jefferson County assessor.

She's seeking the position currently held by Yvonne Humphrey, who will retire, according to a spokesman in the assessor's office.

A native of Pine Bluff, Tillman is a 1981 graduate of Dollarway High School. She earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration in 1986 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She has two adult daughters and one grandson, according to a news release.

Tillman has worked in the assessor's office for 23 years. She began as junior deputy assessor in the Personal Property Department. As she worked her way up, she assisted with commercial accounts and was later promoted to senior deputy assessor. There, she oversaw lease commercial accounts and assisted in the Real Estate Department. Next, she was promoted to chief deputy assessor where she currently serves.

"My professional involvement includes Association of Arkansas Counties, International Association of Assessing Officers, elected and currently serves as the Southeast District representative for the Arkansas Chapter of the International Association of Assessing Officers, a Leadership Pine Bluff graduate, Jefferson County Association of Realtors, NAACP treasurer, Democratic Women and an active member of the New Town Missionary Baptist Church where I serve in various ministries," she said.

Tillman also explained the duties of the assessor's office.

"The assessor's office keeps public records of commercial, personal property and real estate assessments. We also help to provide the proper paperwork to citizens to register their personal property such as vehicles, boats, ATVs, to name a few, and Real Estate Homestead Credit, while staying in compliance with the state regulations," she said.

The candidate thanked administrators for their leadership.

"I would like to thank the past administration, Larry Fratesi, and the present Assessor Yvonne Humphrey, for their leadership and training in preparing me to be your next county assessor. Thanks to my family, friends, colleagues and the citizens of Jefferson County for your support," Tillman said.

"Upon the retirement of Assessor Yvonne Humphrey, I stand ready to continue my service to the community with 23 years of on-the-job experience. I am dedicated to serving the citizens of Jefferson County with integrity and professionalism as your next Jefferson County assessor," Tillman said.