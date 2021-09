HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

Brad Bolding will lead Little Rock Parkview at Pine Bluff today in a nonconference game. Both Parkview and Pine Bluff are undefeated, with the Patriots at 2-0 and the Zebras 1-0. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

HS Week 3 schedule Subject to change THURSDAY Shreveport Byrd 24, Maumelle 21 Vilonia 40, Russellville 28 TODAY Benton at Little Rock Catholic Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose Berryville at Greenland Bryant at Longview, Texas Camden Fairview at Watson Chapel Camden Harmony Grove at Harding Academy Carlisle at Lamar Charleston at Ozark Clarksville at Pottsville Clinton at Dardanelle Conway Christian at Perryville Corning at Salem Cross County at Barton, ccd. Des Arc at Earle Dierks at Jessieville Drew Central at White Hall East Poinsett County at Clarendon Fordyce at Monticello Foreman at Horatio Forrest City at Helena-West Helena Fort Smith Northside at Springdale Har-Ber Fouke at De Queen Gosnell at Hoxie Green Forest at West Fork Hackett at Mountainburg Hampton at Star City Heber Springs at Dover Hector at Danville Hot Springs at Lake Hamilton Jacksonville at Sheridan Junction City at Haynesville, La. Lavaca at Johnson County Westside Little Rock Christian at Olive Branch (Miss) Center Hill Little Rock Parkview at Pine Bluff Magnolia at El Dorado Malvern at Hot Springs Lakeside Marked Tree at Piggott Mayflower at Central Ark. Christian McCrory at Baptist Prep McGehee at Crossett Melbourne at England Mena at Booneville Mineral Springs at Gurdon Mountain Home at Batesville Mount Ida at Bearden Newport at Lonoke North Little Rock at West Memphis Paragould at Trumann Parkers Chapel at Magnet Cove Pocahontas at Nettleton Poyen at Murfreesboro, ccd. Prescott at Hope Quitman at Mountain View Rivercrest at Brookland Riverview at Blytheville Rogers Heritage at Alma Sand Springs (Okla.) Page at Shiloh Christian Stilwell, Okla. at Prairie Grove Texarkana at Mount Pleasant, Texas Waldron at Atkins Warren at Franklin (La.) Parrish

Print Headline: Week 3 sked

