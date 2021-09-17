WIND SURGE 3, TRAVELERS 2

The Arkansas Travelers lost to the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday night at Riverfront Ballpark in Wichita, Kan.

Arkansas led 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning thanks to Jack Larsen's 11th home run of the season.

However, Wichita took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Ernie De La Trinidad singled to right field, scoring Trey Cabbage and Jermaine Palacios to give the Wind Surge a 2-1 lead. Andrew Bechtold then came home on a throwing error by Travs catcher Jake Anchia on a pickoff attempt, making it 3-1.

In the top of the ninth inning, Joe Rizzo hit a RBI single with two outs to center field to cut the lead to 3-2 before Patrick Frick flied out to center field to end the game.

The Travs were held to four hits. In addition to Larsen's home run and Rizzo's run-scoring single, Stephen Wrenn and Jake Scheiner also had singles for Arkansas.

Matt Brash (3-2) took the loss for Arkansas, allowing 3 runs on 7 hits in 52/3 innings. Brash struck out 6 and walked 4.

Erik Manoah Jr., earned the victory for Wichita with 21/3 innings of scoreless relief.

With the loss, Arkansas now sits one-half game behind the South Division-leading Frisco RoughRiders for the second playoff spot