FOOTBALL

Greenlaw to have surgery

Another San Francisco 49ers’ starter is headed for surgery, this time for a most unusual injury in how it apparently occurred. Dre Greenlaw, the 49ers’ starting weak-side linebacker, will miss six to eight weeks for a procedure on his groin (or core muscle) that was injured during his interception return for a touchdown in Sunday’s season opener, a source confirmed. Greenlaw (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) did not return to the 49ers’ 41-33 win at Detroit following his 39-yard interception return. After being mobbed by celebratory teammates in the end zone and heading to the 49ers’ sideline, he went into the locker room before halftime. Greenlaw eventually should return to the 49ers’ lineup, although that two-month recovery was also projected for running back Raheem Mostert, who announced Tuesday he’ll actually undergo season-ending knee surgery. A torn anterior cruciate ligament Sunday ended the season of cornerback Jason Verrett, dubbed the “heart and soul” of the 49ers’ secondary by defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

GOLF

Rahm motivated by snub

Jon Rahm is motivated, even if he’s not feeling well. The top-ranked Spanish star had two birdies and two bogeys Thursday in an even-par 72 in the first round of the Fortinet Championship, leaving him well back of the leaders at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif. Chez Reavie had the lead at 65, with Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin a stroke back. “I was having a hard time focusing given the fact that I haven’t had a solid meal since Tuesday morning,” Rahm said. “My best guess is just a little run down from the season. Maybe having a little bit too much good rich food Monday and Tuesday just did it for my stomach.” Rahm began feeling ill earlier this week and pulled out of the pro-am Wednesday to rest. He said he felt worse than when he tested positive for covid-19 in June and was forced to withdraw from the Memorial after leading by six strokes through three rounds. Rahm, who is scheduled to play next week in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, said he’s also motivated by being passed over in the player of the year honors that went to Patrick Cantlay. Cantlay who won the FedEx Cup after edging Rahm by one stroke at the Tour Championship. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is tied for 10th after a 4-under 68. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) is at 2-over 74. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) is at 5-over 77.

Tennant takes amateur title

Lara Tennant captured the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur for the third consecutive time Thursday with a 2-and-1 victory over seven-time USGA champion Ellen Port in the rain-delayed championship match at The Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Ala. Tennant, a 54-year-old from Portland, Ore., pulled ahead on the back nine of the Dogwood course when Port missed the green on the par-5 12th and the par-4 14th. They matched bogeys on the 15th hole and pars on the next two holes to end the match. Tennant’s only loss in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur was her first match in 2017. She won in 2018 and 2019, and the championship was canceled last year because of the covid-19 pandemic. She will try to join Carol Semple Thompson as the only players to win the Senior Women’s Amateur four consecutive times. Port, of St. Louis, was trying to join Jack Nicklaus and JoAnne Carner with an eighth USGA title. She lost for only the second time in a USGA championship final.

SOCCER

U.S. women rout Paraguay

Carli Lloyd scored a career-high five goals and the United States routed Paraguay 9-0 on Thursday in the national team’s first game since the Olympics. The Americans won the bronze medal in Tokyo, a somewhat disappointing finish for the defending World Cup champions. Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the opening five minutes, and added her third and fourth before halftime as the United States built a 6-0 lead. She added her final goal in the 61st. Lloyd, 39, has 133 international goals in 313 appearances with the national team. She moved in front of Kristine Lilly for third on the career list. Lloyd’s scoring outburst was reminiscent of the 2015 World Cup final, when she scored three goals in the first 16 minutes against Japan.

HORSE RACING

Jockey receives 10-year ban

Jockey Tomas Mejia has been been banned 10 years for using an electronic device to win a race at Monmouth Park earlier this month. In a ruling announced Thursday, the stewards at Monmouth Park also fined the 26-year-old Panamanian $5,000 and recommended that the New Jersey Racing Commission permanently revoke his jockey’s license. Tracks around the country will uphold the ban. The stewards said in their ruling that Mejia used the electronic device in winning the seventh race at Monmouth on Sept. 3 with Strongerthanuknow. They said he had the prohibited device entering the winner’s circle and prior to dismounting. The board said photographic evidence was presented at its hearing on Sept. 9. The jockey was taken off his mounts the following day. During the suspension, which runs through Sept. 9, 2031, Mejia is denied access to all grounds under the jurisdiction of the state racing commission. Mejia had 19 wins in 149 rides at Monmouth Park this season and was 11th among the jockeys in wins. For the year, he had 42 wins on 350 mounts.

TRACK & FIELD

Salazar’s doping ban upheld

Track coach Alberto Salazar received no relief from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which upheld his four-year ban for a series of doping-related violations that had long been pursued by American regulators. CAS announced the decision Thursday, confirming its three-judge panel has rejected two appeals — one from Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown, who challenged their four-year bans, and a request by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for longer sanctions. The judges confirmed Salazar had broken anti-doping rules and had been banned in line with current guidance, but they also were critical of USADA’s handling of the case over several years.

BASKETBALL

Mavericks sign Ntilikina

The Dallas Mavericks signed free agent Frank Ntilikina on Thursday, adding the guard picked one spot before their selection of Dennis Smith Jr. in the top 10 of the 2017 draft. Ntilikina spent four years with the New York Knicks, who drafted him eighth overall four years ago. Smith went ninth to the Mavericks, who traded the point guard to the Knicks a year and a half later in the blockbuster deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. The 23-year-old Ntilikina averaged 5.5 points and 2.7 assists with the Knicks. Born in Belgium, he moved to France when he was 3 and began his professional career in 2015 in a French pro league.