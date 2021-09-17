Zebras return to field against LR Parkview

Going into the season, no one within the Pine Bluff High School football program knew the Zebras would wait three weeks after the opener to play another team.

Following cancellation of the Sept. 3 home game against Dollarway, the Zebras (1-0) went into their regularly scheduled bye week, giving them extra rest ahead of tonight’s home game against fellow Class 6A contender Little Rock Parkview. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Jordan Stadium.

Zebras coach Rod Stinson said the call to scratch the Dollarway game was completely that of the Pine Bluff School District administration, which disclosed the decision was made to avoid risking contraction of covid-19 amid the rise in positive cases locally and throughout Arkansas. The burning question now is how the Zebras will answer the bell after an unusually long break within the regular season.

“I’m not really sure,” Stinson said. “We’ll find out after the first quarter [tonight].” Pine Bluff is not the only Jefferson County team that last played 21 days ago. Watson Chapel (0-1) had to cancel last week’s game at Hot Springs Lakeside due to multiple covid-19 quarantines as a result of contact tracing, leaving players missing from certain key positions.

Watson Chapel began the season on Aug. 27 with a 46-28 loss at Pine Bluff and then went into its regular bye week.

Brad Bolding’s Parkview team improved to 2-0 last Friday with a 13-10 win over Bobby Bolding’s White Hall team in a battle of brothers as head coaches. Quarterback Jaylon White, offered a scholarship by the University of Arkansas, ran for 232 yards and two touchdowns for Brad Bolding’s Patriots.

“They’ve got some athletes,” Stinson said of Parkview. “They’ve got some good talent. It’s going to be a good test for us. They’re in the 6A as well, so it kind of gives us a measuring stick on what to look for in conference.” Parkview plays in the 6A-West Conference. Pine Bluff competes in the 6A-East.

Tonight is the final non-conference week for most, if not all, high school teams in Arkansas. Pine Bluff’s 6A-East slate will begin next Friday at home against Sylvan Hills.

Despite strong performances by quarterback Will Howell, running backs X’Zaevion Barnett and Glenn Barnes, and receivers like Courtney Crutchfield, Stinson said it’s hard to tell whether he has all the question marks on his roster completely answered.

“Without question, especially in the playoffs, when you get down into November, and you’re kind of wore out, you have to be able to have that No. 2 guy, No. 3 guy to step up,” Stinson said. “I think we answered some of the questions, but that’s what nonconference is for. You want to figure out who can play and can’t play. You’ve got a couple of guys going both ways [on offense and defense]. How many reps can they go both ways? 40 snaps? Can they go 50 snaps? Stuff like that, we try to work out. We’ll see. We try to play as many guys as we can.” Other games tonight involving Jefferson County teams (all kicking off at 7 p.m.):

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW AT WATSON CHAPEL

The Wildcats will make a long-awaited home debut with all but one player returning from quarantine and covid-19 recovery, Coach Jared Dutton said.

“We’re good,” he said. “We’re a full go.” Dutton said the Wildcats seemed to be excited to return to practice this week for their first outing since the Pine Bluff game.

“It’s the same point coaches drive home of understanding you don’t take any week for granted because it can be snatched away from you, which you have no control over,” Dutton said.

Watson Chapel has found a run-and-pass threat in sophomore Akyell Madison, who nearly totaled 100 yards on 20 carries and threw for 62 yards against Pine Bluff. Madison is a viable option in the Wildcats’ ground game, which junior Robert Brown powered with 141 yards on 19 carries.

Camden Fairview (2-1) is in the midst of playing 10 straight games before a bye week ends its regular season.

The Cardinals started with a 41-21 win over Arkadelphia and rebounded from a 40-36 loss to El Dorado. The last matchup ended with a turnover on downs to shut out Hamburg 52-0.

“They’re a really good football team,” Dutton said of Fairview. “We were fortunate enough to beat them down at their place [22-17 last year]. They were very good up front last year. They were one of the better teams we faced all year as far as offensive and defensive lines.” Dutton said Fairview is better at the skill positions this year, adding that the quarterback is shifty and can throw a deep ball and the Cardinals have good running backs and receivers.

“Put that combination together and they’re a good football team,” Dutton said.

DREW CENTRAL AT WHITE HALL

White Hall (2-1) starts another two-game homestand reaching down into Conference 3A-6 to welcome Drew Central (0-2), a team just in its 14th consecutive year of existence.

When at home, the Bulldogs have not allowed an opponent to score on them this season, shutting out Sheridan 41-0 and Warren 35-0. The 5A-Central Bulldogs were just shy of starting 3-0 for the first time since 2017 and missed out on a signature victory against 6A-West Parkview.

White Hall’s defensive prowess poses a serious challenge for Drew Central, which has scored eight points in each of its losses (28-8 to Poyen and 35-8 to DeWitt). The Pirates, however, have qualified for the 3A playoffs in each of the past two seasons.