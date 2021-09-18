Arkansas looking for tutors for students; training, pay provided

The formation of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps is underway.

The purpose of the program is to build a system for recruiting and training tutors who can work with students across the state. The program will also work to connect the tutors with schools and organizations in need of tutors.

The program is seeking tutors from the ranks of students in educator preparation college programs, retired educators, current teachers and community members.

Tutors will be compensated for their time in training and support.

Tutoring applicants will be required to pass child maltreatment and background checks. Training will be provided in literacy, math, building positive relationships with students and families, classroom/behavior management, and meeting the social and emotional needs of learners.

More information about the program is online at bit.ly/2XuC5A3.