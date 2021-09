Yellville, circa 1950: "This is I.T.," which stood for "Intriguing Treasures," a treasure chest-shaped building advertised as "a treasure chest full of unique original paintings, sculptures and hand made gifts," according to "Jo Rowell, Owner." The building stands today, but seems to have been incorporated into an adjacent house.

