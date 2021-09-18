Austin Peay to join ASUN

Austin Peay is set to join the Atlantic Sun Conference on July 1, both the conference and school announced Friday.

After a unanimous vote by the ASUN Presidents Council, the Governors will become the conference's 13th member institution. The addition of Austin Peay now makes it the sixth-largest school in the conference, just ahead of Central Arkansas with an enrollment of 11,048.

The school also becomes the conference's sixth FCS football member, joining UCA, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State and North Alabama. The addition also gives the conference the six-member requirement needed for it to receive an automatic FCS playoff bid.

UCA last played Austin Peay in 2020, kicking off its season with a 24-17 win.