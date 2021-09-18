Baptist Prep holds off McCrory

Senior tailback Jackson Mullen's 10-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted unbeaten Baptist Prep to a 31-24 victory over McCrory on Friday night at Eagle Field in Little Rock.

Baptist Prep (3-0) led 24-8 early in the fourth quarter before McCrory -- Class 2A's top-ranked team -- rallied to force overtime, 24-24, when it tackled senior quarterback Tyler Hesley for a safety with 27 seconds remaining in regulation. The safety came one play after McCrory senior quarterback Cason Campbell was stopped at the Baptist Prep 1 on a fourth-and-goal run from the 6.

Baptist Prep had possession first in overtime, starting from the McCrory 5 – instead of the 10 – after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the final play of regulation. On first down, senior wide receiver Blake Brown was tackled for a 5-yard loss on a speed sweep. But on the following play, Mullen escaped a tackler in the backfield to score what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

McCrory's first play on overtime resulted in a 14-yard loss because of a high snap from the Shotgun formation. On fourth down from the 23, Campbell completed a pass down the middle to senior utility back Reid Kennon, who was swarmed at the 1 to finally end a game that was delayed 55 minutes at the start because of lightning.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/918baptistprep/]

The Class 3A Eagles never trailed, jumping to a 15-0 lead after one quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hesley to Brown and a 53-yard touchdown run by Hesley. Baptist Prep took a 17-0 lead when a Shotgun snap sailed past Campbell into the end zone for a safety with 8:29 remaining in the first half. McCrory fumbled six times in the first half, losing three.

Kennon's 4-yard touchdown run and two-point run pulled McCrory (3-1) within 17-8 at halftime. He finished with 128 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries.

Baptist Prep led 24-8 after Brown, on another speed sweep, ran 13 yards for a touchdown with 10:11 remaining in regulation.

McCrory began its comeback following the ensuing kickoff. Campbell ran 2 yards for a touchdown with 8:30 remaining in regulation to make it 24-14. After blocking a punt, Campbell capped a four-play, 23-yard drive on a 1-yard run with 3:09 remaining in regulation. Kennon ran for two points, trimming the deficit to 24-22.

The Jaguars then had a chance to win in regulation after recovering a fumble at the Eagles' 43 on the ensuing kickoff. They had second-and-goal from the 1, but Campbell was tackled for a 6-yard loss and stopped at the 1 on fourth down with 30 seconds remaining in regulation.