Bryant's streak ends in Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas – Bryant's 32-game winning streak came to an end in the Lone Star State Friday night.

The Longview Lobos, led by a 133-yard, 18-carry effort from senior tailback Jarrett Lewis, posted a 24-21 victory over Arkansas' top-ranked team at Lobo Stadium.

Longview, ranked No. 6 in the AP Texas High School Football Poll in Class 5A, grabbed a 24-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter and held on.

Bryant's Carson Burnett completed 16 of 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 5-yard touchdown. Robert Hendrix hauled in a 24-yard pass from Burnett as time expired.

Longview (3-1) led 17-14 entering the final quarter.

After an interception early in the fourth quarter, the Lobos, who are known for their throwback style of running the football, churned out a 10-play, 47-yard drive that chewed 5:10 off the clock. The 24-14 score with 5:20 left was the first two-possession lead either way in the game.

Bryant was held to 61 yards on 27 carries, led by a 51-yard night from Chris Gannaway. The Hornets were 2 of 11 on third-down conversions and only 1 of 3 on fourth-down attempts.

It was a slugfest from the start with Longview holding a 3-0 lead after one quarter and 10-7 at the half.

Bryant struck first in the third quarter, taking a 14-10 lead with 3:01 left. Longview answered quickly with a 5-yard score to take a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mytorian Singleton had four catches for 49 yards, including a 25-yard second-quarter touchdown haul.

Longview finished with 214 rushing yards on 41 carries. Josh Thomas, who started at quarterback, had 40 rushing yards and Jordan Allen had a five-yard score on the ground.

Longview five-start recruit Jalen Hale caught two passes for 86 yards, including touchdown receptions of 66 and 20 yards.

Both teams started with three-and-outs before Longview got on the board with a 25-yard field goal from Michael Fields late in the first quarter.

The Hornets finally broke through late in the second quarter with a pair of quick strikes from Burnett to Alex Humphrey for 43 yards and then to Singleton for a 25-yard score. That put the Hornets ahead, 7-3, with four minutes left before halftime.

Longview would go ahead just before halftime after Hale plucked a pass away from the defender and walked in a 66-yard touchdown for a 10-7 Lobo lead.

In the third quarter, Burnett put Bryant ahead on a 5-yard run with 3:01 left to cap a quick score after a Lobo fumble inside its own 20.