CARDINALS 13, NATURALS 12 (11)

The Springfield Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning and held on to defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Justin Toerner, Irving Lopez and Malcom Nunez all had run-scoring singles to help the Cardinals take a 13-10 lead.

The Naturals cut the lead to 13-12 on Seuly Matias' two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning, but Austin Dennis grounded out, Brewer Hicklen struck out and Kevin Merrell grounded out to end the game.

Matias and Clay Dungan each had three hits to lead the Naturals. Meibrys Viloria and Freddy Fermin both had two hits apiece.

Brhet Bewley had a two-run home run for Northwest Arkansas.

Jose Cuas (3-1) took the loss in relief. Cuas allowed 4 runs, 2 earned, on 5 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Matt Koperniak went 4 for 7 with 2 RBI and a run scored to lead Springfield.

The Cardinals had a 9-4 lead after six innings before Northwest Arkansas tied the game at 9-9 in the bottom of the ninth inning on Bewley's force out.