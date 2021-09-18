Cardinals run away from Wildcats, 60-24

Playing its first football game in three weeks, Watson Chapel didn’t get off to a fast start against Camden Fairview on Friday night.

Fairview took an 18-0 lead in the first quarter, and the Cardinals raced to a 60-24 win in the Wildcats’ home opener to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Wildcats (0-2) hadn’t played since a Week 0 loss at Pine Bluff High School. They were off Week 1 and had to cancel their Week 2 game against Hot Springs Lakeside due to covid-19 quarantines leaving them thin at multiple positions.

Fairview has scored 36 or more points each game, and 41 or more points in each of its victories.

“It was a really good football team,” Wildcats Coach Jared Dutton said. “We didn’t get off to the best start. We fought hard. We kept it a game for much of three quarters, but there were too many mistakes in all three phases and you can’t do that against a good football team.”

Robert Brown turned in his second 100-yard rushing performance this season for Watson Chapel. He had 122 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and quarterback Akyell Madison totaled 17 yards on 12 carries.

Madison completed 8 of 20 passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Torren Jackson and Kamarion Ferguson. Thomas Knowles had three catches for 40 yards to lead Wildcats receivers.

“Proud of my kids,” Dutton said. “They never quit. They kept playing. They understood it’s about getting better.”

Watson Chapel will visit Pulaski Academy this coming Friday to start 5A-Central Conference play.