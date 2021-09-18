Castillo strikes out 10 to send Reds past Dodgers

CINCINNATI -- Luis Castillo struck out 10 while outpitching Walker Buehler, Kyle Farmer doubled twice against his former team and the Cincinnati Reds snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers' six-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory Friday night.

"We were playing a high quality team," Castillo said through an interpreter. "It felt like a playoff game. Because of that, I was focused today. I felt a lot of adrenaline with the fans behind me."

The Reds have dropped their last seven series to slip to fourth in the NL wild-card standings, a half-game behind San Diego and a full game behind second-place St. Louis.

The Dodgers, already assured at least a wild-card spot, began the day one game behind San Francisco in the NL West.

Castillo (8-15) didn't allow a runner past second base in 6 1-3 shutout innings. He threw a season-high 111 pitches and gave up 5 hits and 2 walks.

"I told Luis that I've seen him pitch a lot of great games, but tonight was my favorite," Reds manager David Bell said.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said Castillo featured a fastball and changeup and mixed in a changeup.

"We chased at times and expanded when we shouldn't have," he said.

"Regardless of how we're going, Castillo is going to present challenges," Roberts added. "We knew runs were going to be hard to come by tonight."

Reds reliever Luis Cessa went 1 2-3 scoreless innings. Michael Lorenzen allowed Matt Beaty's RBI single with two outs in the ninth before getting pinch-hitter Albert Pujols to fly out for his fourth save.

Buehler (14-4) was hoping to notch his career-high 15th win, but the Reds reached him for 3 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks in 6 innings.

The Reds broke through against Buehler in the fifth after Farmer led off with a double. Tucker Barnhart hit an RBI single and excitedly clapped his hands and pointed at the Cincinnati dugout to celebrate.

CARDINALS 8, PADRES 2 Dylan Carlson hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the eighth inning, as St. Louis defeated San Diego.

BREWERS 8, CUBS 5 Kolton Wong broke a tie with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to send Milwaukee over Chicago.

ROCKIES 9, NATIONALS 8 Elias Diaz hit a tying home run and Brendan Rodgers had an RBI single as Colorado rallied in the ninth inning to beat Washington.

PHILLIES 4, METS 3 Zack Wheeler limited the damage in a short but effective outing against his old team, Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking home run and Philadelphia held off New York.

PIRATES 2, MARLINS 1 Wil Crowe won for the first time since July 30 and Pittsburgh beat Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 8, INDIANS 0 Corey Kluber won for the first time in nearly four months, pitching six shutout innings in his first outing against the team that helped him blossom into a star, and New York routed Cleveland. Joey Gallo homered twice for the Yankees, who tied their season high with five home runs.

TWINS 7, BLUE JAYS 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected for his major league-leading 46th home run, but Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson, and Miguel Sano hit consecutive home runs as Minnesota beat Toronto.

RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 1 Chris Sale returned from covid-19 to pitch five innings of two-hit ball, and Bobby Dalbec homered to help Boston beat Baltimore and send the Orioles to their 100th loss of the season.

RAYS 7, TIGERS 4 (10) Brett Phillips hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay came back from a three-run deficit in the ninth to beat Detroit.

WHITE SOX 8, RANGERS 0 Luis Robert had three hits and drove in three runs as Chicago defeated Texas.

MARINERS 6, ROYALS 2 Jarred Kelenic homered twice and drove in four runs as Seattle defeated Kansas City.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 3, LA Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, NY Mets 3

Colorado 9, Washington 8

St. Louis 8, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 6, Atlanta 5 (11)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 4 (10)

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

Oakland 5, LA Angels 4

INTERLEAGUE

Houston 4, Arizona 3 (10)

New York Yankees' Joey Gallo runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he scores on a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge smiles in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Yankees' Joey Gallo gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac reacts to the call on a pitch during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac waits to be removed after giving up an RBI single to New York Yankees' Gio Urshela during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York.