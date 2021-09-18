Catsavis rallies Northside past Springdale Har-Ber

SPRINGDALE -- Scoring 56 points used to be a sure-fire way to win games in football and sometimes in basketball.

But not in this era of fast-paced offenses with skilled backs and receivers sprinting up and down the field with little resistance.

Walker Catsavis rolled out and found Josh Hardwick for a 34-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left to give Fort Smith Northside a 63-56 victory over Springdale Har-Ber.

Yes, 63-56.

Even after the Hardwick touchdown, Northside fans who made the trip had to sweat out the final seconds during Har-Ber's final possession. The Wildcats crossed midfield but Northside finally put an end to the high-scoring contest with a tackle outside its own 20.

It was a wild finish to a game that saw the teams combine for 119 points.

"We came out here with a lot of pride, a lot of guts," said Catsavis, a former receiver turned quarterback for the Grizzlies. "I'm so proud of my guys. It was a case of never giving up."

The game was reminiscent of last season when Northside rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to win 33-30 on a late field goal with seven seconds left. Friday's game was tied 56-56 when an interception gave the ball back to Northside and Catsavis marched his team downfield and won the game with his pass to Hardwick, a backup quarterback.

"It was a straight go for our receivers and Josh was able to get open," Catsavis said. "He made it easy for me."

Northside rallied from a 20-7 first-quarter deficit to take a 28-27 lead at halftime. Fumbles were a problem for Har-Ber in losses to Mansfield, Texas and North Little Rock. But the Wildcats mostly held onto the ball while Northside fumbled the second-half kickoff after taking a one-point lead into the halftime locker room. Buchanan put Har-Ber ahead with a 4-yard run and Hudson Brewer increased the lead to 42-28 minutes later with a 1-yard plunge.

But Northside wasn't through, far from it, especially with Catsavis, Ty Massey, and Sundquist Church in the backfield. The teams continued to trade explosive plays until two interceptions ended potential scoring drives for Har-Ber.

With overtime looking more and more like a possibility, Catsavis put his team ahead for good with a game-winning touchdown pass to Hardwick, the backup quarterback for the Grizzlies.

The win followed a victory over Greenwood and gives Northside (3-0) plenty of momentum heading into its 7A-Central Conference opener next week against Bryant.

Har-Ber (0-3) will try to regroup in time for its 7A-West Conference opener against Bentonville.

"Har-Ber knocked us out in the playoffs last year," Catsavis said. "So, this was a good game for us to win."