Church notes: Sonday Riders meet Sept. 19 at Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., invites you to plan a break from your Christmas shopping and bring your children to enjoy "A Little Christmas Kiss From Jesus" at 4 p.m. Dec. 18, followed by a pizza supper. The cost is $5 per family. Please let the church know you are coming by calling 855-1126 or emailing hannah@bvcc.net.

There will also be an encore performance at 10 a.m. Dec. 19, followed by juice and special Christmas cookies. Again, please let the church know if you plan to attend.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m.!

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and Adult Bible Classes are at 9:45 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790). You can always visit the church service on the website, www.bvlutheran.com

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 in the front parking lot. The Men's Bible Study will meet at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20. The Quilters will meet at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 22, and adult choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

GriefShare classes are on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the library and will continue weekly until Nov. 30. GriefShare is a support group for anyone that has lost a spouse, relative or friend.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon as a drive-through.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is offering new fall faith formation opportunities on Sundays: Sunday School for adults at 9 a.m., J Street Kids (K-third grades) and Club 456 (fourth-sixth grades) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Youth Group (seventh-12th) from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Masking and distancing are practiced indoors, and children and youth activities are primarily outdoors.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays, with online worship through Facebook and YouTube, and in person worship with masks worn while in the church building.

The FPC Food Pantry operates as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, holds services Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes services at the church and online at Google Meet. Services are also available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website.

Midweek Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and via Google Meet.

Members who want to take communion but are not comfortable attending services during the pandemic may contact Pastor Randy Moll to make other arrangements.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are strongly recommended. Childcare is available.

Following worship Sept. 19, there will be a congregational meeting for the purpose of voting to elect the new pastor and approve the Terms of Call. Church members must be present in the sanctuary to vote. The meeting will begin at 10:45 a.m.

The Community Blood Center of Missouri BloodMobile will be in the PCBV parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 20. Masks are required.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County meet Sept. 19 for their annual Water Ceremony and in-gathering after summer travels. UUBC will meet near water and mingle waters important to them and talk about the importance of water.

For information about where UUBC will meet on Sunday, visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. and worship at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the Sanctuary is, as always, masks optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is infant/toddler nursery available up to age 3.

The 10:15 a.m. service is live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page and https://vimeo.com/user42482704 and live on the church website at www.vbcbv.org.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, vbcbv.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

In person Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Adult Sunday School classes include:

Present Word, in-person, study "Confident Hope."

Women of Faith, in-person, explore "Beautiful Already" by Barbara Roose.

Adult Bible Study Class, in-person and via Zoom, explore the book of Romans.

Theology for Today, in-person. Topics from "The Thoughtful Christian."

Lectionary Bible Study will be on Mondays, via Zoom.

Ladies' Small Group Zoom Fellowship is at 7:00 a.m. each Wednesday.

Confirmation classes are at 9:30 a.m. Sundays for students now in sixth through eighth grades. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want your child to participate.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

