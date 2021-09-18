CLARKSVILLE 32, POTTSVILLE 10

POTTSVILLE -- Clarksville (1-2) used an 18-point third-quarter burst to push past Pottsville (2-2).

Pottsville got on the board first with a touchdown run by Landon Mahan. Clarksville responded later in the first quarter, with Bryce Buckner scoring on a 3-yard run.

The game remained tied at 7-7 until Mahan kicked a 23-yard field goal just before halftime to put Pottsville back on top.

It was all Clarksville in the third quarter. Arthur Alvarez scored on a 65-yard run, then Buckner took over with two rushing touchdowns of his own.

Buckner capped his big night and put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, throwing a touchdown pass to Noah Vergara.