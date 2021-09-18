Columbine survivor talks with Decatur students

DECATUR -- "Don't let your character change color with your environment. Find out who you are and let it stay its true color," a 17-year-old girl wrote in her diary sometime in early 1999. She later died at the hands of two gunmen during one of the most heinous school shootings in American history.

Rachel Joy Scott was under a tree in front of Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., on April 20, 1999, waiting to meet a friend and help that person through troubled times when Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, two students at the school, walked up and shot her, beginning what is now known as the Columbine High School Massacre that took 15 lives, including those of both Harris and Klebold. Rachel was the pair's first victim.

Rachel's younger brother, Craig Scott, was in Decatur on Sept. 8 to talk to students at Decatur Middle and High Schools about the event that forever changed his life and how he turned this tragedy into a way to let young people know that they all have worth in life. Scott also held a night program for families as part of his national "Pain to Purpose" lecture tour.

Scott recounted the events that took place that fateful morning in April 1999.

"I remember that morning before school that Rachel and I had a fight," Scott said. "A few hateful words were exchanged and, when we got to school, I remember slamming the door on her in anger."

This proved to be the last time the two siblings were together.

"My sister was asked earlier to hang out with a small group of popular girls," Scott recalled. "But she decided instead to meet a boy who himself was going through a very hard time. That was the way Rachel was, always reaching out and helping others before herself."

Meanwhile, a group of students and a few teachers were gathered in the school library, including Scott and two friends. Suddenly the peaceful day turned into a scene of panic.

"I heard a series of pops outside the library window," Scott said. "Then one of the teachers came in and told us that someone was shooting people in the hallways and to get under the desk."

The two shooters, armed with semi-automatic weapons, shotguns and homemade bombs, made their way through the hallway and eventually into the library where they once again began their shooting rampage.

"I was terrified and couldn't move," Scott said.

Scott's lack of movement when the gunman walked by him and his two companions saved his life. But his friends, one on either side, were not as lucky. They died in the library where most of the victims were lost that day.

Scott survived the attack and was soon reunited with his family. But word about Rachel's fate did not reach the family until later that night.

For months after the attack, Scott was asked by family, friends and the media what it was like during the event. One day Scott and his younger brother were watching a movie with violent content. The movie got more and more violent and Scott had enough and asked his brother to turn it off. His brother ignored Scott's request. Finally, Scott snapped and grabbed his brother and dragged him into the kitchen and slammed him on the floor. It was at that moment when Scott realized that he was becoming just like Harris and Klebold.

A chance encounter with a stranger during a summer church trip to Africa changed Scott's life forever, he said.

"The bus driver we had on the trip was an interesting person," Scott said. "Every day he would sing this one particular song and sing it in his remarkable style. I play that same song every day, a different performer who sounds very much like that bus driver."

One night Scott was restless and decided to venture outside his tent. The bus driver saw Scott and went to talk to him. As the driver encountered Scott, the driver uttered four simple words, "Tell me your story."

Scott eventually found out that the driver had returned to his home one day and found that his entire village had been wiped out, including 17 members of his own family. He would be the only member of his family left. This changed everything for Scott.

Soon afterward, Scott decided to turn this negative situation into a positive one. This is what Rachel would want. He decided to tour the country talking to young people about the Columbine incident and the lessons he learned about relationships with not only family and God but also with each other and particularly oneself, using the words of wisdom found in a little book.

Shortly after the shooting, the family found Rachel's diary. As they read the many entries she made, the family came to believe that this 17-year-old had a better understanding of life and relationships than even adults. Rachel's diary and the words and artwork contained inside became the driving force behind Scott's life and his presentation.

Scott's main focus for the Decatur students, which ranged in age from 12 to 18, was to instill the positive message that each and every one of their lives mean something and had worth not only to the people around them but to the world at large.

During the hourlong program, Scott did two dances, one involving middle school principal Devon Courtney and teacher Lindsay Krueger and his unique style he called his Christmas dance. At one point during the Christmas dance, Scott leaped over the rail in front of the bleachers and went into the stands, motivating students to get into the swing of things.

After the program, a long line of students waited to meet Scott, and in some cases, talk about things that weigh heavy on their minds and hearts. And Scott spent time with each one, particularly during his morning and afternoon student and teacher group sessions.

During these sessions, Scott invited students and teachers to take the Rachel's Challenge "which addresses the root causes of school violence -- bullying, prejudice and self-harm through social-emotional learning programs that build connections, hope and resilience. (The Program) improves school culture so that students are able to reach their full potential academically, socially and emotionally," according to rachelchallenge.org .

Several Decatur students and faculty signed up to participate in the Rachel's Challenge program.

Around 7 p.m, a small group of families and townspeople gathered in the gym to hear Scott's evening presentation, which was modified to fit the family setting. As it was in the morning assembly, those who attended the evening session lined up afterward to meet Scott and, in some cases, relay some of their stories.

