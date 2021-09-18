Marriage Licenses

Moses Godin, 28, and Carley Quinones, 29, both of Houston, Texas.

Josue Flores, 33, and Brandy Elliott, 44, both of Searcy.

Rodney Hartley, 50, and Joanelle Jones, 42, both of Little Rock.

Jackie Stephenson, Jr., 31, and Destanee Joyner-Hall, 24, both of Little Rock.

Alvah Zimmerman, 46, and Schalena Zimmerman, 43, both of Little Rock.

Roderick Jenkins, 41, and Angela Holmes, 42, both of Jacksonville.

Mason Favazza, 45, of Little Rock, and Amy Martin, 36, of Conway.

Aaron Ibarra, 18, and Rachel McQuaid, 18, both of North Little Rock.

Amberlye Goodman, 25, and Zachary Taylor, 26, both of Little Rock,

Jacqueline Hayes, 57, and Alexander Stewart, 46, both of Little Rock.

Elisabeth Whitbeck, 34, and Louis Wood, 36, both of Washington, D.C.

Divorces

FILED

21-3072. Vannessa Johnson v. Jermyn Johnson.

21-3074. Patricia Cherry v. Dwayne Cherry.

21-3076. Stacy Holmes, Jr. v. Debora Roy.

21-3077. John Mason v. Robin Mason.

21-3079. Genny Ragan v. Timothy Ragan.

21-3080. Teresa Jones v. Bernard Jones.

21-3081. Kelsey White v. Colin Lucena.

21-3086. Adrienne Thurston v. Franklin Latham, Jr.

21-3087. Melvin Moss v. Lisa Moss.

21-3088. Jessika Yaicet Angeles v. Rogelio Angeles.

GRANTED

20-3093. Brian Gittens v. Cheryl Gittens.

21-1102. Gregory Henderson v. Rhonda Henderson.

21-2689. Rickey Redmon v. Daphne Redmon.