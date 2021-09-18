EDITORIAL: No joke

CNN reports that the world's largest tree--the General Sherman Tree, in the Sequoia National Park--has been wrapped in foil to protect it from the wildfires burning the California land.

The tree is taller than the Statue of Liberty, but it can be harmed by fire, like any other tree. So pictures are coming in of forestry types putting aluminum burn-resistant material around its base. Other pictures show workers putting the same foil around park signs and other wooden park features.

Wouldn't it be better to implement better policies on the state and federal level to reduce the number of wildfires? Like allowing controlled burning to rid the national forests of deadwood that act as trillions of matches when the dry season comes? Or would Americans just like to pay for all that aluminum foil?

The answer should be obvious. But not everything is obvious in government work.