Fayetteville man arrested in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have arrested Dorantez Evans in connection with an incident Thursday in which another man was shot in the leg after an argument at a residence at 820 W. Kelley St.

Evans, 44, of 714 N. Meadowlands Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with battery, possession of firearm by certain persons and tampering with physical evidence. Evans was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Police were called to the Kelley Street home at 1:49 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a preliminary report.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man's name hasn't been released by police. The man and his wife told officers he had been shot after an argument with Evans. Other witnesses provided descriptions and details of the events, which corroborated the man's story, police said.

Officers went to Evans' home where they contacted his wife who told them her husband was not at home. Officers patrolling in the area found Evans. He admitted being at the Kelley Street home at the time of the shooting and he and the man who was shot "had issues," according to the report.

Evans then told investigators he wanted to speak to an attorney, and the interview ended, according to the report.