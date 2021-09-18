Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Rename the airport

I think the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, or as it's often called, the Hillbilly Airport, needs to go back to the old Adams Field name.

On March 20, 2012, the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission voted to rename the airport the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. Considering all the bad news about the improper actions by the Clintons, I believe they don't deserve the honor. It's an embarrassment to us.

Adams Field was originally named after George Geyer Adams, who was a captain in the 154th Observation Squadron of the Arkansas National Guard. He also served on the Little Rock City Council from 1927 to 1937, and as chairman of the Airport Committee of the city council.

Adams was killed by a propeller assembly explosion on Sept. 4, 1937. He was a worthy person, someone we could all be proud of. Time to change the name back!

LARRY HACKER

Bryant