GAMEDAY: Hog fans still savoring a big win over an old rival

Here are some selected comments collected from the fan message boards at WholeHogSports.com:

Thoughts on Arkansas' decisive 40-21 win over Texas ....

LDhog: I try to temper my excitement with realism. Excitement is winning.

stillgreghog: As thrilled as I am with beating Texas, I don't want us to get the cart ahead of the horse. 6-6 this year would still be very, very good. If we were to some how get to 8-4, Sam has got to be coach of the year. The last time we got excited about a coach beating Texas, well, we know what happened over the next few years.

dfwtexhog: Enjoying the win but watchful of what is ahead. Hope the Hogs are that good and that Saturday's win was against a worthy opponent. On paper UT has much better talent, but obviously their level of talent was of little benefit to them against a team with more heart and desire to win on Saturday.

docestes2: We have definitely not "arrived," because that would mean we won't get better. We will most definitely get better. And while we have not "arrived," we are at least not driving AWAY from where we want to go. Which was definitely where we were headed two years ago. We were in the left lane, all right, but it was the left lane of a two-lane road.

Pavlovhog1: Wow, Bevo: "Today I am announcing that I am entering the transfer portal. Good luck to all."

ClayHenry: Last we heard, Bevo was somewhere south of Lubbock looking for open range. He thought he saw A.J. Green pass him twice.

OldGreyHog: Bevo spotted on open range in Wyoming.

ClayHenry: Knew it. Bevo, don't stop. SEC is the other direction. You got the right idea. I am guessing he wants to be mascot at Montana State.

Fans comment on the in-game experience ...

ohhmyy2006: Did anybody else notice how well the overall game was organized? There were no dead periods. Every second was fine tuned with good music, introductions of former players, recognition of other Hog sports teams and first responders, etc. The announcer was on his A game for this one. Something has changed, and whoever is in charge deserves kudos from the fans. A lot of work goes into that.

beefhog: ... Everything was first class except traffic leaving the stadium. We don't have a clue how to get cars in and out of Fayetteville on game days. ... We were stuck in traffic for over an hour and only moved about 20 yards. It was easier to deal with because we won.

hogstetrician: I agree that the production of the in-game environment was very effective. It kept the crowd engaged throughout the game, and recognized other Hog teams and personalities ... However, the trade off is a dramatic change in fan interaction with the UA spirit teams. Gone are the days of the cheerleaders leading the Hog Call or other fan cheers. Even the traditional interaction with the band at the end of halftime (the Go Hogs spell out) was omitted. The current production is much more of a professional sporting event feel. Again, it was very effective and catered to the intended demographic: primarily the under 40 crowd. I enjoyed it, and I'm not in the under 40 demographic ...

razorwill: My only complaint is the concessions were unprepared. The vendors had to wait numerous times to let credit card process. Would not take cash. .... No cell service most of the game. ... Vendors we're very frustrated and lots of complaints from fans on long waits. Otherwise the music was perfect even though I had never heard over half the songs the kids around us knew them all. Had a blast at game

sdhog: Game atmosphere was electric ... was great fun. Parking, gate experience, concessions, shuttle, leaving, Wi-Fi and cell service ... awful. But was such great fun I really didn't care!!

SwineFusion: I wasn't there last night. But the two loudest crowds I experienced since the expansion were 'Bama 2010 and Ole Miss 2016 .... For anyone there for both, how did last night compare with OM '16?

ClayHenry: It was really loud last night. So many exciting moments, too. Students were amazing. I have thought for some time that the north end zone noise would change things. Might have realized that last night.

stillgreghog: I don't have any memory of the Ole Miss game. Maybe I wasn't there. But I do remember the 'Bama game. I thought (Saturday's) crowd was better (louder and crazier) than the 'Bama crowd. I still think a game in WMS (South Carolina) was the loudest I have ever attended.

thehuntinhog: The only thing I can say about (Saturday) is the crowd was never quiet. We were in it all night long. Ears rang most of the time. So if you can monitor the average decibel level for an entire game, I'd say last night was up there. I was at both games you mention and OM was up and down noise and really people just recall the end. 'Bama was loud. Texas is '04 was loud as was Florida in '02. ...Want more games like (Saturday).

Dou younger fans understand the important of beating Texas?

ClayHenry: Congratulations to the student section for bringing it Saturday night. For those who have said our young folks don't understand the dynamics of playing Texas, you are wrong. The students get it. They were as good Saturday night as any student section has ever been for a Texas game. It was wonderful. I do not worry about the future of playing Texas with a group that does not understand what us old timers feel. They know. It was big time.

neastarkie: I was proud of the students, too. My last few years as a season ticket holder were in the east outdoor club above the student section. I was appalled at how many left at halftime of games, even good games, and didn't come back. That didn't happen Saturday night ... My daughter was a counselor at Camp Kanakuk one summer when she was a UA student. She's too young to remember the SWC, but one of the traditions, as I understand it at the camp, is for counselors to exchange their schools' t-shirts ... A Texas girl wanted to exchange with my daughter. She turned her down. She said there are just some things she could never do. I was so proud.

wizardofhogz: The Horns don't know how big of a favor they did for Arkansas by joining the SEC. Every team needs a true, feel-it-in-your-bones rival, and the only one Arkansas has really every had has been Texas. Sure, individual fans may feel that way about other teams, but as a fan-base, we never have replaced Texas.

thewerners4: I graduated from the UofA in '85. I live in The Woodlands, Texas. My oldest daughter graduated from the UofA in May. I told her she could invite her UT boyfriend to the game if she wanted. Her response was classic: "Dad, are your crazy? There's no way we are putting a Longhorn in our seats!"

Score predictions for Saturday's game against Georgia Southern ...

bakedhog19741: It's close for a half from our letdown, then we respond. AR 31, GS 17.

LDhog: Hogs 48, GS 3. Burks goes wild. D creates turnovers.

SwineFusion: GSU gave up 541 yards to the mighty Florida Atlantic Former Kiffins, including 209 on the ground. We might run for 400+ on these guys.

Snout: A lot of second and third teamers get work in the second half. UA 45, GS 7.

hawgring: Hogs win 41-10 and lots of Hog players get in the game.

georgiahawg: AR 55, GSo 17. KJ rushes for over 150 yards and total offense over 575 yards. We have three running backs over 100 yards. AJ Green and Rocket Sanders show us the future.

brorodger: I think it will be a run fest. No use in passing much if you run the ball well. Forty points is my guess for us. 10 for Ga. Southern.

hogstetrician: Hogs win 42-11 (smiley face emoji)

worldsereisofporker: Having a flashback to the '81 to game? (winking emoji)

harleyhawgidson: 52-10. Hogs show GA. SO. how the option offense should be run, with 400 yards rushing and 150 passing.

armyhog: Hogs win! The Hogs defense shows out and out scores GA. SO.Hogs 42, GA. SO. 3.

stillgreghog: Slow start (some let down), only 24-7 at half, kick butt in 3rd quarter, play reserves in 4th. Final score: Hogs 51, GS 10.

white25: Ark 22, GSU 6. Hangovers feel bad ...

oklahawg: Hogs under Chad Morris would be still flashing Horns down at practice on Thursday, and think they could walk through a win vs San Jose State, er , Ga. Southern. Pittman will have them focused, but it will be hard to not have an emotional ebb. That is something else to learn as we roar back to significance. Hogs 44, GSU 16.

holdenhogfield: 38-17. Triple option is hard to defend when you see it once a year. Their QB is back. No way we can play as well as last week, but our TBs should have a great time. Let's avoid injury and get ready for the aggies!

lilhawg: Slow start, nice 2nd and 3rd quarters. Hawgs 40-17...

neastarkie: We still have Texas hangover and play a bit flat. We win 35-17.

planohog: Coach Pitt has the boys prepared the hogs open up the passing game to give the Maggies something to think about! Hogs 66, GS 0.