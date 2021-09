HARDING ACADEMY 59, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 18

SEARCY – Kade Smith finished 25-of-33 passing for 369 yards and 3 touchdowns as Harding Academy (3-1) took off in the second half.

Andrew Miller ran 13 times for 130 yards and scored 3 times for the Wildcats, who scored 42 points in the second half after leading just 17-6 at halftime.

Jackson Fox caught 10 passes for 197 yards with a touchdown in the rout for Harding Academy.