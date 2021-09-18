HAYNESVILLE (LA.) 40, JUNCTION CITY 28

HAYNESVILLE, La. -- Toby Franklin carried 20 times for 214 yards and scored two touchdowns for Haynesville (La.) (2-1) in its border victory.

Kyle Woodard also threw a scoring pass to Keegan Goodwin for the Golden Tornadoes, who led 28-20 at halftime. Haynesville finished with 384 yards rushing for the game.

Jordavion Williams ran 14 times for 160 yards and scored twice for Junction City (2-2).

The Dragons tied the game at 28-28 in the third quarter on Williams 36-yard touchdown before Franklin responded shortly thereafter with a 24-yard score. He then put the game away with a 57-yard touchdown with 5:48 to go in the fourth.