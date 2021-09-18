Sections
High school football scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:28 a.m.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Vilonia 40, Russellville 28

Shreveport (La.) Byrd 24, Maumelle 21

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Alma 28, Rogers Heritage 27

Baptist Prep 31, McCrory 24, OT

Benton 40, Little Rock Catholic 7

Booneville 35, Mena 6

Camden Fairview 60, Watson Chapel 24

Cedarville 42, Mansfield 14

Central Ark. Christian 35, Mayflower 34

Charleston 31, Ozark 28

Clarendon 48, East Poinsett County 0

Clarksville 32, Pottsville 10

Dardanelle 42, Clinton 26

Des Arc 12, Earle 6

De Queen 14, Fouke 7

El Dorado 50, Magnolia 30

Forrest City 32, Helena-West Helena 14

Fort Smith Northside 63, Springdale Har-Ber 56

Genoa Central 42, Lafayette County 13

Green Forest 14, West Fork 7

Greenland 22, Berryville 21

Gurdon 50, Mineral Springs 8

Hackett 44, Mountainburg 0

Harding Academy 59, Camden Harmony Grove 18

Haynesville (La.) 40, Junction City 28

Heber Springs 44, Dover 0

Hector 33, Danville 21

Horatio 17, Foreman 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 49, Malvern 14

Hoxie 33, Gosnell 6

Jessieville 48, Dierks 33

Lake Hamilton 41, Hot Springs 0

Lamar 42, Carlisle 22

Lavaca at Johnson County Westside, (n)

Little Rock Christian 59, Center Hill (Miss.) 0

Little Rock Parkview 47, Pine Bluff 0

Bryant at Longview (Texas) 24, Bryant 21

Lonoke 29, Newport 20

Magnet Cove 35, Parkers Chapel 8

Marked Tree 44, Piggott 24

McGehee 15, Crossett 13

Melbourne 40, England 0

Monticello 26, Fordyce 7

Mount Ida 48, Bearden 6

Mountain Home 35, Batesville 7

Mountain View 48, Quitman 27

Nettleton 35, Pocahontas 28

North Little Rock 34, West Memphis 0

Perryville 59, Conway Christian 0

Prairie Grove 42, Stilwell (Okla.) 6

Prescott 49, Hope 13

Rison 42, Hamburg 3

Rivercrest 31, Brookland 26

Riverview 21, Blytheville 6

Salem 30, Corning 7

Sand Springs (Okla.) 40, Shiloh Christian 33

Sheridan 42, Jacksonville 7

Siloam Springs 53, Pea Ridge 14

Star City 55, Hampton 7

Trumann 42, Paragould 8

Waldron 31, Atkins 16

Warren 42, Franklin (La.) Parrish 10

White Hall 42, Drew Central 0

CANCELED GAMES

Benton Harmony Grove at Glen Rose

Cross County at Barton

Poyen at Murfreesboro

Texarkana at Mount Pleasant (Texas)

EIGHT MAN

Augusta 40, Decatur 26

Marshall 40, Brinkley 34

Rector 32, Midland 0

Strong-Huttig 14, Episcopal Collegiate 6

Cedar Ridge at Western Yell County, (n)

KIPP Delta at Cutter-Morning Star, (n)

Spring Hill at Hermitage, (n)

Rose Bud at Marvell-Elaine, (n)

Print Headline: High school football scores

