Happy birthday (Sept. 18): These are the days of wonder, of tender loving care, of sweet arrivals. Your ever-evolving sense of humor will have you sailing through a tricky dynamic. The togetherness of your growing family will be a source of soul fortification. It will be extraordinarily lucky to make a hobby, talent or interest a higher priority.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You accept responsibility for the way things unfold in your life. Even when you didn't cause events, you look at how you might have influenced or allowed them to happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): "All's fair in love" they say, but how could it possibly be? Even if it's mostly fair in love, civility still goes a long way. You can override bad form with good manners.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Do what it takes to bolster your self-esteem. It would be a shame to reject the abundance of this day out of a feeling of unworthiness. You're deserving of all this love and more.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're open-minded, intellectually flexible and willing to question your ideology. Consider that whatever you believe, the opposite belief could also be true.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Leave strategizing the end game to the chess masters. It's a projection that won't help you too much now. The problem with the next moment is that you can't live it, so stay in this one — the only one you have real power in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): As the sign that rules natural growth, you're patient with the time it takes to develop. There are those who seem to plant the seed in the ground and then dig it up every few hours to see how it's doing. Teach them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A special relationship demands heart and soul. Your willingness to be uncomfortable is, at the end of the day, what makes the commitment heroic.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Clear communication is a cornerstone of respectful interactions. The problem is we all communicate differently. Be patient and receptive. It helps to lead with a belief that others are well-intended.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Since it is unkind to tempt the weak or push painfully into tender spots, you're careful to learn more about people before you get too forward with your playfulness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's a thread running through this pattern. You may get glimpses of it, or perhaps you won't see it at all right now, but stay open and aware. Later, you'll be able to follow it, and all will make sense.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do you really know when you're satisfied? A storm of thoughts and feelings could interfere with the signal. The voice of satisfaction can be so mild. Instead of trying to hear through noise, get calm.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Getting intimate knowledge of a tool is not really high on your list of fun things to take on. You'd rather focus on the job itself! And yet, taking the time to master your tools now will ultimately save you time.

MEMORY-MAKING MOON

Like a party animal at the end of the night, the moon gets up to quite a ruckus on the journey from Aquarius to Pisces. Mercury, Jupiter and the sun each receive the lunar attention, swelling the noise and pushing their social agenda to the point of maximum interactions. Friends and memories will be made.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I want to know what qualities I possess being a Capricorn. I am often a loner, and I’d like to know if there’s a possibility of love and romance between me and a Gemini? I can’t help but feel there are things that hinder me from being my true self.”

A: Your primary strength in love is your ability to understand the bottom line. Sensing what drives people is a talent, and knowing whether you can deliver what they need and want is something you do so naturally you probably don’t realize that other people have trouble with it. You are, at the core, a political creature and can recognize the part of love that is a game and play it without getting emotionally involved if you choose to. You’re exactly right in thinking something hinders you from being your true self. When you know what a potential love wants and can deliver it, sometimes you forget about what you want. Learn to become vulnerable. It’s OK not to always have the power in love. Your lesson is how to surrender and let someone else be strong for you. Gemini can teach you to have fun and loosen up.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

From “Friends” to “Friendsgiving,” Aisha Tyler is a Virgo who brings beauty and brains together with a stellar sense of humor. Tyler, who comes from the world of stand-up comedy, was born under three sharp-edged Scorpio planets and four hardworking, detail-oriented Virgo planets. Moon and Saturn in Taurus suggest an attitude of utter determination.